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A Southern Arizona nonprofit leader, Romero builds partnerships focused on survivor support, community safety, healing and belonging.

Josué Romero is a first-generation Latiné born in the South and moved to Southern Arizona as a teenager. As the son of a Mexican immigrant and a Nicaraguan refugee, he learned early on that resilience, community, and belonging are built through love, sacrifice, and caring for one another. Shortly after moving to Tucson, he became involved in youth leadership and civic engagement, experiences that sparked a lifelong commitment to public service and advocacy.

Josué serves as the Director of Community Engagement at Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse, where he works alongside survivors, organizations, businesses, and advocates to strengthen partnerships and create safer, more connected communities. Beyond Emerge, he serves in civic and nonprofit leadership roles that bring together government, nonprofits, and residents to advance community safety, healing, and well-being across Southern Arizona. Through nonprofit governance, philanthropy, grassroots organizing, and advocacy, Josué helps create opportunities for healing, belonging, and joy alongside communities disproportionately impacted by violence, discrimination, and inequity. He believes lasting change happens when we honor the intersection of people's lived experiences, center those most impacted by injustice, and work together to build communities where everyone can thrive.

As a survivor of violence, a practicing Christian, and someone who has navigated identities that are often marginalized or misunderstood, he leads with compassion and purpose. His leadership has been profoundly shaped by Black queer and trans leaders, women of color, mentors, advocates, and friends whose wisdom, love, and courage continue to shape the leader and the person he is today.