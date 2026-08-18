Celina Urquidez is the Education & Training Senior Coordinator at the Sonoran Center for Excellence in Disabilities at the University of Arizona and is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Public Health (DrPH) in Public Health Policy and Management. A proud South Tucson native, she is passionate about creating opportunities through education, leadership development, and community engagement. She serves as Vice President of the University of Arizona Hispanic Alumni Club and is an Ambassador for the Southern Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, helping strengthen connections between the Chamber, local businesses, and the broader community. Through her professional and volunteer service, Celina is committed to supporting future leaders, advancing inclusion, and giving back to Southern Arizona.