Lindsey Bridges is a Tucsonan through and through, having lived in Tucson since 2005, with her two children, Atlas and Leona, at the heart of everything she does. Using her Toni & Guy hair education and a bachelor’s degree in psychology, she has worked behind the chair for 13 years. In 2021, she decided to start her own business model to help young stylists, specifically women, launch lasting careers. Today, Lindsey is a local business owner, educator, and mentor driven by a desire to be what she needed when she was younger. She is the owner of Once Wild Salon, a partner in Leo & Lo Brow and Skin and leads an education company Rounded Edu, that teaches stylists how to own their own business, grow behind the chair, and have life long lasting careers and independence!