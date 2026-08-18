A higher education compliance leader at Pima Community College, Stoddart has spent more than 16 years working in policy, accreditation and programs supporting educational access.
Dr. Melissa Stoddart currently serves as the Director of Additional Location Compliance at Pima Community College. She began her career in higher education over 16 years ago, serving in various compliance roles across multiple institutions, with expertise focusing on policy, accreditation, and Title IV programming. An advocate for educational access, she is deeply committed to supporting student success and community engagement.