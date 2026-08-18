Rossy is the founder of Upleveled Wellness, a Tucson-based community that grew from a simple idea: community through wellness. What began as a series of mindset-and-movement events has evolved into a movement that brings together hundreds of people for community and connection. Alongside Upleveled's community mindset + movement gatherings, Rossy also empowers solopreneurs and other community builders to build with purpose, clarity and conﬁdence through Upleveled Business Coaching. She balances building Upleveled Wellness and a full-time non-proﬁt career in Early Education with equal discipline. Most recently, she became co-founder of Community Week Tucson, where she's helping shape a city-wide community celebration initiative. Proof that her mission goes beyond wellness: she wants to keep Tucson connected.