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A commercial real estate adviser, Fenn combines business strategy and relationship-building with a commitment to community service.

Nia Fenn is a Commercial Real Estate Advisor with Elate Real Estate Solutions, where she consults with companies and corporations to identify strategic business moves and commercial real estate opportunities. She is dedicated to building lasting relationships, creating intentional connections, and delivering solutions that support her clients' long-term business and investment goals.

Known for her integrity and collaborative approach, Nia focuses on creating value in every transaction and her meticulous care has quickly established her in the industry. Within her ﬁrst years in business, she closed one of Tucson's largest transactions of the quarter and expanded into the Scottsdale market by representing a high-proﬁle international client. She is also close to earning her Certiﬁed Commercial Investment Management (CCIM) designation, completing years of work in just a few months.

Beyond her advising practice, Nia is deeply committed to serving her community. She supports numerous local and national organizations and is an active member of Angel Charity for Children, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., 100+ Women Who Care Tucson, Charity: water, and National Charity League, where she volunteers alongside her oldest daughter.

Combining business expertise with her heart for service, Nia brings professionalism, authenticity, and purpose to every business deal, client relationship, and community partnership.