Patrick Zebal has worked with Arizona Central Credit Union at the Ina & La Cholla Branch for 10 years and has 13 years in the financial field. Currently working as the Partner Alliance Officer for AZCCU, he is responsible for partnerships and spreading financial wellness in the community via workshops on credit, budgeting, and preventing identity theft. His goal is to uplift the community to help it persist during hard times and flourish during great times. Patrick grew up in Huatabampo Sonora before moving to the USA. He has been in Tucson since 2010 and is a transplant from Williamsburg, Virginia.