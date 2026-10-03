That allowed Krivas, Jarusevicius and even Brnovic to renew their Lithuanian ties.

“It felt weird not to wear (Zalgiris’) green and white colors over there, but it felt amazing to see everybody from last season, all the teammates, and coaches,” Brnovic said. “All of them were watching the first game.

“Unfortunately, I didn't take a picture with all of them. Didn't dap them up after the game. I really wanted to do that, wanted to see everybody.”

But Brnovic said he did stop by to see a few former teammates beforehand and, besides, he wasn’t able to do much after that first game: Brnovic said he suffered a concussion when he took a hard fall during a drive to the basket in the final minutes of UA’s loss to the Lithuanian national B team. He fell forward but was unable to break the fall with his hands, landing smack on his chin.

Nothing broke, but the concussion meant Brnovic couldn’t play in the Wildcats’ final two games in Lithuania nor even be in the arena for their second game against Ukraine because of concussion protocol.

“The sound was disturbing and everything,” Brnovic said. “I was a little bit sad, of course, but I tried to keep calm and just help the team.”

But Brnovic was able to attend UA’s final game on the trip, a win over the Lithuanian national team, and said he returned to the court after two weeks or so. He’s been available for all of the Wildcats’ practices since they returned from a post-Lithuania break, and played 17 productive minutes in the Red-Blue Showcase on Sept. 26.