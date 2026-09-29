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Arizona brought in priority recruits Darius Wabbington and Adan Diggs for its Red-Blue Showcase, but the Wildcats could still be facing plenty of competition.

Diggs, the five-star Goodyear Millennium guard, has said he had plans to visit up to six other schools, while Wabbington has a final one scheduled for Texas in November.

The five-star center from Phoenix Sunnyslope, Wabbington, has already visited Illinois and Indiana. He told 247 Sports that his visit to Arizona made for “a good weekend,” and elaborated on the Wildcats.

“It is more just about seeing everything,” he told 247 Sports. “They want me to go there and play the four position. They want to play through me. They say their four men have a high usage rate, so I have to be ready to come in, compete, and be ready to have the ball in my hands early on."

Diggs told League Ready earlier this month that he planned to visit Arkansas on Oct. 10 and Kentucky on Oct. 22. He has also been considering Duke, Kansas, North Carolina and USC.

However, four-star center Kamsi Awaka could be closer to making a decision after completing a whirlwind recruiting tour when he also arrived for the Red-Blue Showcase last weekend.

The younger brother of former UA forward Tobe Awaka, Kamsi visited UConn on Sept. 11, Florida on Sept. 14, Michigan State on Sept. 20 and Michigan on Sept. 22 before traveling to Tucson, according to his timeline on 247 Sports.

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