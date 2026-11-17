Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd says Wednesday's game is his main focus, and maybe it is.
But this is college basketball in 2026, so it can’t possibly be just that.
On the eve of his team’s biggest home game of the nonconference season, with a sold-out crowd of over 14,000 expected to welcome third-ranked UConn to McKale Center, Lloyd first had to stop into a different sort of court.
A courtroom at Pima County Superior Court, naturally.
Lloyd confirmed Monday he was subpoenaed for a Tuesday hearing involving his potential starting power forward, RJ Godfrey, who has been suing UA and the Arizona Board of Regents for not certifying him under the terms of the NCAA Manual.
“We'll see if I'm called upon,” Lloyd said before the hearing, which was scheduled to continue after the Star’s deadline for Wednesday’s print edition.
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Godfrey has been seeking a temporary restraining order and/or preliminary injunction that could clear him to play despite the NCAA’s “five-for-five” rule, though he also has smaller eligibility hurdles stemming from his participation in a college all-star game and relationship with an agent.
Arizona has filed a “reinstatement waiver” with the NCAA to seek Godfrey's eligibility, indicating the school has worked through the all-star game and agent issues, while UA has been waiting to see if a court order might clear him to play as a fifth-year senior this season.
The NCAA has been trying to exclude athletes who entered college in 2022 and have already played four seasons from its new “five-for-five” rule, though most men's college basketball players have gained eligibility via court orders.
With Godfrey, the latest legal wrangling has been coming at a time when the Wildcats are two weeks deep into their season, coming off a significant win at Auburn, and being scheduled to host UConn on Wednesday before packing their bags for Hawaii.
UA will play in the three-games-in-three-days Maui Invitational next week and, before Tuesday’s hearing, the Wildcats had no idea if Godfrey would be available for the UConn or Maui games.
“Compartmentalize,” Lloyd said Monday, of how he's been dealing with it all. “It’s just what you do. The number one objective is get this team ready to play UConn, and that's where my main focus is.”
Lineup shuffling
With Godfrey sidelined for the Wildcats’ first four games of the season, Lloyd had moved small forward Ivan Kharchenkov to power forward while starting Bryce James and Caleb Holt on the wing alongside point guard Derek Dixon.
But he pivoted to starting JJ Mandaquit, Dixon and Holt on the perimeter Friday at Auburn, and said again Monday that he liked having two ballhandlers.
Lloyd compared having Mandaquit and Dixon together to having Jaden Bradley and Brayden Burries share the backcourt last season.
“That lineup has been our most effective lineup over the early part of the season so we wanted to find a way to get it on the court more together,” Lloyd said. “I think it gives you two ballhandlers which hopefully settles you down a little bit.. Two guys hopefully can read defenses and make good decisions and we've always been comfortable playing” that way.
“Brayden and JB last year both had a lot of point guard attributes. So it's a way that we're comfortable playing. I feel good when those two guys run the court together.”
Dixon said it works for him also. Mandaquit is the Wildcats’ primary ball handler when he’s on the floor, while Dixon typically plays more off the ball in that case, but they both share responsibilities on the ball.
“I love playing with JJ,” Dixon said. “Either one of us can bring it up. If he gets tired, if I get tired, then we really look for each other out there. We're really close off the court. I feel like we're developing a good bond playing together, playing off each other and understanding when to pick our spots.”
Lloyd said he hadn’t thought about whether he would continue to start Mandaquit, though Godfrey’s situation had the potential to change the Wildcats’ lineup at any time.
Lloyd didn’t ‘feel great’ about James
Lloyd’s move not only put James on the bench at the start of Friday's game, but also for the entirety of it.
“It’s kind of the way the game played out,” he said. “I just didn't pull the trigger. Not that I feel great about it, but the number one objective for me on Friday was to try to get out of there with a road win. And once the game was playing out, I stuck with the lineups that I felt gave us the best chance.”
Lloyd’s decision to start James for all six of the Wildcats’ exhibition games and their first three regular-season games always appeared somewhat curious, since James entered the season still considered a developing player — and ultimately played far less than a starter typically does.
James played six scoreless minutes in UA’s season-opening loss to UCLA on Nov. 2 and averaged 12.0 minutes through the Wildcats’ first three games. But Lloyd said James has shown some improvement and handled the benching well.
“Bryce and I have talked about it,” Lloyd said. “Bryce is an awesome guy, and he's 100% a team guy. I've actually been really happy and satisfied with the progress he's made. He needs to continue to make more. He knows that, and he will. So there will be more opportunities for Bryce down the road for sure.”
Mo making decisions
When Arizona center Motiejus Krivas operated more often away from the basket in the second half of the Wildcats’ win over Auburn, a move that helped him deal with the Tigers’ physical and long interior players, Lloyd indicated that was largely Krivas’ call.
“I like that we have good players making good basketball plays, and that wasn't scripted. That wasn't a lot of coaching,” Lloyd said. “That was those guys reading and reacting. Mo's a really good player that you can put in different parts of the court and be effective.”
That said, Lloyd made it clear he normally prefers Krivas to stay closer to the basket because he’s so effective there.
“He was able to make some nice plays, we got a lead, and once we got a little bit of a lead, we probably tried to stick with that,” Lloyd said, then grinning as he mentioned famously versatile Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic: “But I wouldn't expect to see Mo turn into Jokic overnight. I think we still want Mo in the paint throwing in jump hooks.”
Meanwhile, Lloyd played Evan Otten but not Ugnius Jarusevicius in the backup center spot Tuesday, indicating he’s still looking for help in that role.
“I want them to find ways to impact the game, namely in the effort areas,” Lloyd said. “I want their size to be felt on the court. I want them to be able to give us some rim protection. I want them to be able to rebound the basketball at a high level.
“We’re not asking too much out of them offensively at this point. But that's something we got to figure out when when the when that lineup gets on the floor — how can we still be an effective offense? There’s lots of little riddles that need to be solved over the course of the season, and that's definitely one of them that I'm trying to figure out.”
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe