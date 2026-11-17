“Bryce and I have talked about it,” Lloyd said. “Bryce is an awesome guy, and he's 100% a team guy. I've actually been really happy and satisfied with the progress he's made. He needs to continue to make more. He knows that, and he will. So there will be more opportunities for Bryce down the road for sure.”

Mo making decisions

When Arizona center Motiejus Krivas operated more often away from the basket in the second half of the Wildcats’ win over Auburn, a move that helped him deal with the Tigers’ physical and long interior players, Lloyd indicated that was largely Krivas’ call.

“I like that we have good players making good basketball plays, and that wasn't scripted. That wasn't a lot of coaching,” Lloyd said. “That was those guys reading and reacting. Mo's a really good player that you can put in different parts of the court and be effective.”

That said, Lloyd made it clear he normally prefers Krivas to stay closer to the basket because he’s so effective there.

“He was able to make some nice plays, we got a lead, and once we got a little bit of a lead, we probably tried to stick with that,” Lloyd said, then grinning as he mentioned famously versatile Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic: “But I wouldn't expect to see Mo turn into Jokic overnight. I think we still want Mo in the paint throwing in jump hooks.”

Meanwhile, Lloyd played Evan Otten but not Ugnius Jarusevicius in the backup center spot Tuesday, indicating he’s still looking for help in that role.