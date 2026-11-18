"When we started these lawsuits during the summer, we didn't know what the text was going to say," Downton said. "We assumed it was going to exclude the class of '22.

"If the players are excluded, then the claim is only against the NCAA. Once the manual came out and we knew the players were included, then the universities have a duty to certify them. That was the real difference."

Downton argued during Tuesday's hearing that the manual is the true contract between the NCAA and its member schools. He also said that the NCAA had chances to update the Manual with an exclusion for 2022 high school graduates, including during a mid-September revision, and did not — nor did it update its online legislative database with any such exclusion.

In a written order issued later Tuesday, Bergin wrote that "the Court's responsibility is to enforce the rule that was actually adopted, not the rule that the NCAA may contend should have been adopted."

He added that "any threat of sanctions from the NCAA are, at this point, hypothetical and speculative" while saying the balance of hardships between UA and Godfrey decisively favored the player.

"We're thankful that the judge took his time to focus on the legal issues," Downton said. "It's not an emotional ruling. It's based on the law, and he's ruled the same way as 60 other courts around the country. It's requiring Arizona to comply with the contract and the NCAA, if they act in concert with Arizona, then they're bound by it as well."

The long road to eligibility