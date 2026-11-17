The Huskies have star power in their backcourt, with standout senior Silas Demary and sophomore Braylon Mullins, who hit a memorable 35-footer with 0.4 seconds left to put UConn past Duke 73-72 in the Elite Eight and into the Final Four last season.

He said it: “He's got a formula figured out, and obviously he's a great coach who's had as good a run in college basketball maybe of almost anybody all time except for John Wooden. I don't think you make light of that.

“They’re sound. They have a way to direct shots to the right guys at the right time, and they're great in the effort areas. So you kind of put all that together, and you can't have anything but respect for it.

“When I watch them this year, I see a really good point guard. I see an elite shooting guard. I see you know they have bigs, they have size, they have a little bit of depth.”

“You're probably never gonna master every nuance of what they do. So you have to break it down into concepts, and hopefully free your guys up a little bit to go out and play with great effort. It challenges your endurance because they do it for 40 minutes, and it challenges your discipline. A lot can be made of the (complex) offense, but they're also great in all the effort areas. They put those two things together and it's obviously a really effective, successful style of play.” — UA coach Tommy Lloyd on UConn coach Dan Hurley and the Huskies.

Key players

UCONN

Silas Demary Jr.