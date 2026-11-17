No. 3 UConn (4-0) at No. 12 Arizona (3-1)
McKale Center at Alkeme Arena | 7 p.m. Wednesday | FS1 | 1290-AM, 107.5-FM
Probable starters
ARIZONA
23 G JJ Mandaquit (6-1 sophomore)
7 G Derek Dixon (6-5 sophomore)
3 G Caleb Holt (6-5 freshman)
8 F Ivan Kharchenkov (6-7 sophomore)
13 C Motiejus Krivas (7-2 senior)
Key reserves
2 G Cameron Holmes (6-6 freshman)
35 F Maksim Brnovic (6-10 freshman)
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30 F Evan Otten (6-11 senior)
UCONN
Probable starters
24 G Braylon Mullins (6-6 sophomore)
9 C Na’jai Hines (6-11 sophomore)
3 F Colben Landrew (6-6 freshman)
5 G Silas Demary Jr. (6-4 senior)
23 F Jayden Ross (6-7 senior)
Key reserves
00 G Junior County (6-5 freshman)
18 C Oskar Giltay (6-11 sophomore)
How they match up
The series: Arizona beat UConn 71-67 in Storrs early last season and has won the past three games in the series, including a 73-58 win at McKale Center in 2017-18 and a 76-72 game in Harford, Conn., in 2018-19. But the Huskies won the first five games and still lead 5-3 overall.
Game agreement: Wednesday's game is the return game in a two-year series in which Arizona went to Storrs, Conn., last season. No cash was exchanged.
UConn overview: The Huskies are living proof that a difficult nonconference schedule, even if it includes losses, can lead to postseason success. They have reached three of the past four NCAA title games — twice winning it all — and are stopping over at McKale during an early-season schedule that already had them already beat Michigan and Ohio State, while games against Duke, Illinois, Kansas and Virginia are ahead of Christmas.
UConn has plenty of talent to make another deep run. It returns two starters from the team that lost to Michigan in the NCAA championship game last season — although starting guard Solo Ball is currently out after wrist surgery — and brought in a recruiting class that includes three four-star freshmen and seven transfers.
One of the Huskies’ top transfers, former Duke forward Nik Khamenia, is sidelined for at least five more weeks after suffering a left foot injury last week, but freshman Colben Landrew started in his place against Ohio State last Friday and came up with 12 points and four rebounds while hitting 1 of 3 3 -pointers.
With former starting center Tarris Reed off to the San Antonio Spurs as a first-round draft pick, Seton Hall transfer Na’jai Hines is providing a reliable force inside. He's shooting 69.6% from the field, blocking 9.9% of opponents’ two-point shots when he’s on the floor and drawing 6.8 fouls per 40 minutes. He’s making opponents pay for sending him to the line too, hitting 81.0% of his free throws.
One of the Huskies’ top reserves last season, wing Jayden Ross, has moved into a starting role while taking half of his shots from 3-point range and hitting them at a 41.7% rate.
The Huskies have star power in their backcourt, with standout senior Silas Demary and sophomore Braylon Mullins, who hit a memorable 35-footer with 0.4 seconds left to put UConn past Duke 73-72 in the Elite Eight and into the Final Four last season.
He said it: “He's got a formula figured out, and obviously he's a great coach who's had as good a run in college basketball maybe of almost anybody all time except for John Wooden. I don't think you make light of that.
“They’re sound. They have a way to direct shots to the right guys at the right time, and they're great in the effort areas. So you kind of put all that together, and you can't have anything but respect for it.
“When I watch them this year, I see a really good point guard. I see an elite shooting guard. I see you know they have bigs, they have size, they have a little bit of depth.”
“You're probably never gonna master every nuance of what they do. So you have to break it down into concepts, and hopefully free your guys up a little bit to go out and play with great effort. It challenges your endurance because they do it for 40 minutes, and it challenges your discipline. A lot can be made of the (complex) offense, but they're also great in all the effort areas. They put those two things together and it's obviously a really effective, successful style of play.” — UA coach Tommy Lloyd on UConn coach Dan Hurley and the Huskies.
Key players
UCONN
Silas Demary Jr.
One reason the Wildcats escaped Storrs with a four-point win last season was that Demary was in foul trouble. But he's been a consistently steady ball-handler and disruptive defender for the Huskies so far this season, having been named the Big East's preseason Player of the Year.
ARIZONA
Ivan Kharchenkov
UConn coach Dan Hurley is well aware of what sort of behavior he might see from the Wildcats’ sophomore forward, calling Kharchenkov the Wildcats’ emotional leader. Kharchenkov had eight points and two rebounds while playing some key defense in the Wildcats’ win at UConn last season.
Sidelines
‘Bucket list’ moment for Hurley
While speaking about Wednesday’s game to media in Connecticut on Monday, UConn coach Hurley went beyond the usual compliments a coach gives an upcoming opponent.
He dug into McKale Center and Arizona basketball history.
“The environment there is going to be on fire when we get there,” Hurley said. “It’s a thrill to be able to get out there. It's a bucket list game in terms of places you want to coach before your career is over for me.
“Just growing up as a kid, (UA had) obviously the late great Lute Olson, but also Sean Rooks and Kenny Lofton and Steve Kerr and Tom Tolbert, all the way through, all the great players they've had over the years, national championship teams … Gilbert Arenas and (Richard) Jefferson. They’ve always been an awesome program.
“It's those are the type of series we want to play. It's really cool from a basketball perspective to play against a program that's got such rich tradition and history if that matters to you, and for me, it matters.”
No USA reunion
Not only is UConn playing without Ball, who is just starting to resume practices in preparation for a later return, but the Huskies also won’t be able to deploy one of Lloyd’s former players against him.
Duke transfer Khamenia played for Lloyd on USA teams that won the 2024 FIBA AmeriCup and the 2025 U19 World Cup — and became a UA recruiting target along the way — but won’t play Wednesday because he injured his foot against Wagner on Nov. 9.
“I think they had an unfortunate injury with Nik, who's a really good player,” Lloyd said. “If Nik is given a full season at UConn, by the end of the year … hopefully they get him back at some point at 100% … I think he's really going to be a just a really good winning player for them.”
Khamenia averaged 7.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in the U18 AmeriCup, which is a qualifier for the U19 World Cup, then averaged 9.7 points,3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in the U19 event, when he became a teammate of UA guard Caleb Holt.
Khamenia also picked up a gold medal playing for USA’s U18 3X3 team in 2024.
Wildcats remain at No. 12
Wednesday’s game will give the Wildcats a chance to move back into the Top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25, although their win at Auburn last Friday didn’t get them anywhere in the poll.
The Wildcats remained at No. 12 in Monday’s poll after being ranked No. 5 in the preseason. Among UA's other opponents this season, UCLA is ranked No. 7, Houston No. 8, Texas Tech No. 9, Kansas No. 10, St. John's No. 13, Arkansas No. 20 and BYU No. 21.
Numbers game
6: UConn men’s basketball NCAA championships, including 2023 and 2024.
7.5: JJ Mandaquit’s assist-to-turnover ratio (15 to 2) in Arizona’s first four games.
12.5: Silas Demary Jr’s assist-to-turnover ratio (25 to 2) in UConn’s first four games.
— Bruce Pascoe
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe