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Former Arizona wing Anthony Dell'Orso will return to his home country next season to become a different sort of Wildcat.

The Perth Wildcats of Australia's NBL announced Dell'Orso has agreed to a three-year deal to play for the NBA club in Western Australia.

A native of Melbourne, Dell'Orso spent the past two seasons with Arizona, starting in 2024-25 and playing a key reserve role for the Wildcats' Final Four team last season. He spent his first two college seasons at low-major Campbell.

After he was not taken in last month's NBA Draft, Dell'Orso agreed to a summer-league deal with the Sacramento Kings, averaging 2.5 points and hitting 1 of 3 3-pointers over two games in the California Classic.