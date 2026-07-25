5. TCU

Our first sleeper pick comes with a morsel of trepidation following David Punch's transfer to Texas. (Then again, TCU would not be viewed as a sleeper had Punch stayed.) However, coach Jamie Dixon has enough proven production to contend for the Big 12's top tier if forwards Xavier Edmonds and Micah Robinson emerge as one of the top frontcourt tandems in the conference and Brock Harding offers a steady hand at point guard. The Horned Frogs will make us look shrewd or silly. As we see it, there's zero middle ground. (Previous: 4)

6. West Virginia

Our second sleeper pick is rooted in faith that coach Ross Hodge, who exceeded expectations in his first season (21 wins), will continue the momentum in Morgantown. The Mountaineers landed one of the most coveted big men in the portal, Mouhamed Sylla (Georgia Tech), along with guards Joson Sanon (St. John's) and Finley Bizjack (Butler). In fact, their six-man transfer class ranks second in the conference (behind Arizona State) according to 247Sports. Hodge has more than enough material. (Previous: 8)

7. BYU

Expect a regression in Provo — it’s merely a question of how steep. Without AJ Dybantsa and Richie Saunders, playmaking responsibility falls to point guard Robert Wright. He needs support from ace recruit Bruce Branch and transfer Collin Chandler (Kentucky). But we care less about the talent ceiling and more about BYU mustering the necessary grit. In two years under coach Kevin Young, the Cougars have ranked 82nd and 59th nationally in defensive efficiency (per KenPom). That must improve markedly to offset what BYU lost offensively without Dybantsa and Saunders. (Previous: 5)

8. Texas Tech