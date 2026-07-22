“It's been a fun summer. Looking forward to seeing if we can add a final piece or two to the roster, and then making some committed decisions on what we want to do to be successful.”

Regarding UNC

Another topic that Lloyd addressed on the podcast was his flirtation with North Carolina during the NCAA Tournament.

UNC’s pursuit of Lloyd led to him signing a contract extension on the eve of the Final Four.

Rothstein asked Lloyd what it was like to coach his team while “balancing the interest” from North Carolina.

“It wasn’t hard,” Lloyd said. “First off, North Carolina is a great program. ... It’s the old deal of the 15-year-old kid in me that’s out shooting baskets in the small town of Kelso, Washington, whose parents didn’t play high school sports, who grew up in this blue-collar logging town. If somebody would have ever told you you’d have these opportunities, you’d probably think they’re crazy because, to be honest with you, I’d probably be just as happy being the coach at Kelso High School. I probably would have had a great life.

“It was awesome to understand that you have these opportunities. But I think it’s really important to understand ... if you just look at my history, I’m not a mover and shaker. I’ve had two jobs my whole life. I’ve done one job interview, and I’ve never filled out a résumé until after I got the job.