Fall classes at the University of Arizona begin in about a month, and Tommy Lloyd is still working on the Wildcats’ roster.
Lloyd is looking to add at least one more player, possibly two, he told Jon Rothstein on the Inside College Basketball Now podcast this week.
Lloyd did not specify what the holdup is, but it’s believed that he is targeting the international market. However, uncertainty about eligibility because of recent changes to NCAA guidelines has complicated that process.
“We're still maybe trying to add a piece or two,” Lloyd said. “It's amazing how this thing changes. But I love the pieces we have. I think we got good continuity in a lot of important spots. I love some of the new additions we have. I'm still trying to figure out exactly how the roster finishes off.”
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The position that’s still in flux is power forward. Arizona had perhaps the best power-forward duo in the nation last season with freshman Koa Peat and senior Tobe Awaka. Both are off to the NBA.
Arizona has been linked to Danish forward Bakary Dibba, who turns 25 on Oct. 23. Similar to rising UA sophomore Ivan Kharchenkov, Dibba has played professionally in Europe.
But the new NCAA guidelines state that prospective student-athletes who “entered an agreement with, competed on or received compensation from a team that participates in a league with minimum compensation that exceeds actual and necessary expenses” likely won’t be eligible, per a report on SI.com.
“As part of that broader effort to update pre-enrollment rules, the NCAA also identified several international leagues in which participation by a prospect is likely to result in violations of NCAA rules and a loss of eligibility,” an NCAA spokesperson said in a statement to SI.
Lloyd mentioned Kharchenkov — who played professionally for Bayern Munich before signing with Arizona last year — as a possibility to fill the void at power forward. The 6-foot-7 Kharchenkov mostly played small forward last season but shifted to the “the four” during Arizona’s upset win at Houston on Feb. 21.
Lloyd went so far as to say that power forward is “the position that always swings” his preferred style of play — i.e., inside-out.
“That's the position we're still trying to finalize right now,” Lloyd said. “I think we have some good options. Ivan Kharchenkov can play the four. I still want to have a big-lineup plan. I'm still trying to see how that ends up being.”
Kharchenkov and center Motiejus Krivas are the only returners from last year’s eight-man rotation. Arizona has added frontcourt players Evan Otten and Ugnius Jarusevicius via the transfer portal, plus Endurance Aiyamenkhue and Maksim Brnovic from Europe.
Two other transfers, Derek Dixon and JJ Mandaquit, and freshmen Caleb Holt and Cameron Holmes are expected to be key figures in this year’s rotation. Lloyd mentioned them all by name during his podcast appearance.
“I like how the pieces come together,” Lloyd said. “And then we have this plethora of some bigs and some developmental players that have been making great progress.
“It's been a fun summer. Looking forward to seeing if we can add a final piece or two to the roster, and then making some committed decisions on what we want to do to be successful.”
Regarding UNC
Another topic that Lloyd addressed on the podcast was his flirtation with North Carolina during the NCAA Tournament.
UNC’s pursuit of Lloyd led to him signing a contract extension on the eve of the Final Four.
Rothstein asked Lloyd what it was like to coach his team while “balancing the interest” from North Carolina.
“It wasn’t hard,” Lloyd said. “First off, North Carolina is a great program. ... It’s the old deal of the 15-year-old kid in me that’s out shooting baskets in the small town of Kelso, Washington, whose parents didn’t play high school sports, who grew up in this blue-collar logging town. If somebody would have ever told you you’d have these opportunities, you’d probably think they’re crazy because, to be honest with you, I’d probably be just as happy being the coach at Kelso High School. I probably would have had a great life.
“It was awesome to understand that you have these opportunities. But I think it’s really important to understand ... if you just look at my history, I’m not a mover and shaker. I’ve had two jobs my whole life. I’ve done one job interview, and I’ve never filled out a résumé until after I got the job.
“I’m not a guy that’s moving and shaking and trying the next thing. I really believe in compound return on your investment, and that’s (a product of) time and relationships. I feel like we have the opportunity to build something special here. And I feel like I owe it to these fans and this university to see if I can help them recapture that and build upon those glory days.”
Lloyd’s new five-year deal will pay him $37.5 million through 2030-31.
See you in Indy
Lloyd revealed a previously unreported interaction with counterpart Dan Hurley after Arizona’s victory over UConn early last season.
Hurley “genuinely, authentically said, ‘Hey, great job ... I think we’re going to see each other in Indianapolis,’ ” Lloyd said.
Both the Wildcats and Huskies made it to the Final Four in Indy. Both were defeated by Michigan — Arizona in the semifinals, UConn in the championship game.
“We get to the Final Four,” Lloyd said, “and we ran into a monster.”
Grandpa Tommy
Lloyd welcomed an addition to his family recently.
Roman Andrew Orosco was born to Lloyd’s daughter, Sofia, earlier this month.
Roman is Lloyd’s third grandchild, joining son Liam’s two kids, Luka and Londyn.
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social