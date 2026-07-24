“I (also) wanted to be a little bit more comfortable handling the ball whenever I go to the paint. I don't always want to pick it up because that's just easy for the defender to strip me.

“Third, and probably the biggest thing, is shooting. I was shooting, I think, below 33% last year. (Kharchenkov shot 31.7% from 3-point range.) I just wanted to bump it up a little bit.

“There's no pressure. It's always a process. I've just been in the lab since I came back, working on it. Shot’s feeling good.”

You guys made it all the way to the Final Four last year. Then you ran into Michigan. How did you process the way the season ended?

A: “At the beginning, it was definitely a little bit difficult. Actually the most difficult thing was the night after the game. I didn't sleep the whole night, and then the next morning at like 7 a.m. we had to leave.

“So just like the next 24 hours were definitely (crappy). But after that, you (are) doing just the regular stuff. You go to class, pick up on your assignments, all of that. You just don't think about basketball.

“I didn't touch the ball. I didn't (go) to the gym. I didn't do anything. Just trying to give my body a rest after the long season, and obviously try not to think about it at all.

“The good thing is ... we gave it our all, so at least I don't have the feeling like, ‘Ah, I could have done better’ or ‘I could have done more.’ Yeah, it sucks, but it's just what it is. It's sports, and that's why I like it.”