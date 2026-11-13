“The great thing about Caleb is his best days are ahead of him,” Lloyd said. “I think he's a really unique player in that he's this ferocious competitor and has this this bundle of energy. We’re trying to help him harness it and find his way and (play) sophisticated high level basketball with it, and he really wants to learn.

“To me, that gives this guy a really, really high ceiling, and it's a joy to coach him every day. He's grateful, he's fun to be around, and he wants to deliver for his teammates and that makes him special.”

With his burst of energy affecting the game throughout, Holt, as much as any of Arizona’s players, was responsible for holding the Tigers off. Auburn took three brief leads in the second half, but Holt threw down his dunk after the first one, while Kharchenkov and Krivas made layups to help offset the second two Auburn leads.

It was a different sort of feeling than Lloyd said he had when Arizona lost to UCLA 84-75 in its season opener on Nov. 2, often chasing the Bruins.

“We were battling back all game, and we had to make the run to come back,” Lloyd said of the Wildcats' loss to UCLA. “Sometimes you make that run to come back, and you just take a little bit of a breath, and it feels like the team that was ahead makes a run again.

“That was the case tonight, so we were fortunate."

Overall, Holt, Krivas and Kharchenkov combined for 59 of Arizona’s 80 points, so it was probably no surprise that Auburn coach Steven Pearl noted that “they have three lottery picks on their team, and their lottery picks …really delivered for them.”