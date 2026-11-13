AUBURN, Ala. — Arizona's men's basketball team traveled to play Auburn on Friday at Neville Arena on the Auburn campus. Follow along with updates on the game and the scene around it by the Star's Bruce Pascoe:
Arizona hands Auburn historic home loss
9:21 p.m.: Alabama native Caleb Holt finished with 24 points to lead Arizona to an 80-69 win over Auburn, snapping the Tigers' nation-leading nonconference home win streak at 69 games.
The Tigers had not lost a home nonconference game since Oklahoma State beat them in Auburn during the 2015-16 season.
The Wildcats' win also put an end to Auburn's overall seven-game win streak, a streak that also led the nation due to the fact that the Tigers won five straight games to capture the NIT last season.
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Holt scored his 24 points on 8-for-19 shooting while making 4 of 6 3-pointers. Motiejus Krivas had 16 points and 15 rebounds, and Ivan Kharchenkov had 19 points and eight rebounds.
UA shot 44.4% from the field and made 18 of 22 free throws while outrebounding Auburn 49-37 and holding the Tigers to 34.8% shooting.
Holt career high
9:07 p.m.: Caleb Holt is up to a 24-point "career high" (he's only played in four college games so far) on 8 for 19 shooting while playing before friends and family in his home state.
Arizona has hit eight of its last nine field goals to take a 70-64 lead with 4:14 left.
Welcome to the Jungle
9:00 p.m.: Auburn is one of the increasingly rare high-major schools that still allows student fans to sit in a lower courtside section, plus much of the two baseline sections near the floor.
And they don't sit, ever. Auburn student fans have been standing throughout Friday's game, many wearing white "Jungle" T-shirts financed by a sponsor whose logo is on the back.
Arizona still has a 65-61 lead over the Tigers with just under six minutes to go, however.
Staying tight
8:53 p.m.: The game became increasingly tense over the middle of the second half, with Arizona hanging on to a 59-58 lead during a timeout with 7:12 left.
During one sequence, Auburn's Thomas Dowd took a loose ball from Motiejus Krivas' turnover, then Arizona's Caleb Holt swiped it from Dowd and threw it in for an uncontested dunk that gave UA a 55-54 lead.
Arizona wins challenge
8:45 p.m.: Arizona won a coaches' challenge for an out-of-bounds call that gave the Wildcats the ball back at a critical time: The Wildcats and Tigers are tied at 53 with 9:38 left in the game.
That put the Wildcats at 1-1 in coaches' challenges for the game so far, since they lost one in the first half.
Auburn pushes back
8:35 p.m.: Arizona took leads of up to 14 points early in the second half, but Auburn went on a 12-3 run toward the middle of the second half to cut it to 51-48 with 12:41 left on a 3-pointer from George Kimble.
Arizona held a 53-48 lead during a media timeout with 11:58 left in the game.
Hot second-half start
8:20 p.m.: The Wildcats began the second half on a 10-0 run to take a 46-32 lead three minutes into the second half. Motiejus Krivas made a three-point play and Caleb Holt shot a pair of free throws during the run.
But Auburn scored twice just before the 16:00 minute mark, the last time when Kevin Overton picked up a turnover from Caleb Holt and stuffed it into the basket.
Arizona led 46-36 at a media timeout with 16:00 left in the game.
Key first-half stats
8:09 p.m.: Arizona's Caleb Holt led all scorers in the first half with 12 points on 4 for 10 shooting, while Thomas Dowd led Auburn with 11 points while hitting 3 of 4 3-pointers
UA shot 40.0% but held Auburn to 36.4%, while the Wildcats out-rebounded the Tigers 23-20.
Auburn scored 11 points off eight UA turnovers in the first half. But the Wildcats managed to score seven second-chance points off nine offensive rebounds while the Tigers had no second-chance points from their seven offensive rebounds.
Halftime: Arizona 36, Auburn 32
Alabama native Caleb Holt had 12 points and five rebounds in the first half to lead Arizona to a 36-32 halftime lead over Auburn, located about three hours south of Holt's hometown of Huntsville.
Arizona took a 33-24 lead with 1:42 left on a driving layup from Ivan Kharchenkov, but gave up 3s from Auburn's Thomas Dowd and Tahaad Pettiford that cut it to 33-30 heading into the final minute.
Big Mo warming up
7:49 p.m.: Motijeus Krivas poured in seven points over a 1:11 span late in the first half, with a three-point play, layup and two free throws.
Krivas had nine points and five rebounds at the final media timeout of the half, with UA leading 29-24 with 3:39 left.
Jason Gardner (Jr.) appears
7:42 p.m.: Celebrating last week's signing date, Auburn announced the presence of signee Jason Gardner Jr. during a first-half timeout in Friday's game and showed him on its video board.
Gardner, of course, just happens to be the son of somebody who has a jersey hanging on the McKale Center walls: Jason Gardner, who was also UA's director of player development for five seasons under coach Tommy Lloyd before leaving earlier this fall.
Arizona never did appear to recruit Gardner Jr. heavily out of Indiana.
Holt again
7:39 p.m. Caleb Holt hit a jumper with 7:26 remaining to give UA a 22-20 lead heading into a media timeout with 6:51 left. Holt has nine points and three rebounds so far while hitting 3 of 7 field goals.
Holt home cookin'
7:30 p.m. Playing about three hours downstate of his Huntsville, Ala., hometown, UA guard Caleb Holt put in the first two 3-pointers he took to keep Friday's game close.
He missed his third attempt, but Maksim Brnovic gave the Wildcats something out of the possession: He rebounded Holt's miss, then rebounded a subsequent miss from Derek Dixon -- and finally put in his own shot, a two-pointer that cut Auburn's lead to 17-16 with 10:45 left in the first half.
Before the game, Holt collected 50 tickets from his teammates to distribute to family and friends, and told a UA official he expected to have about 100 followers in attendance.
UA forward RJ Godfrey was also expected to have family attending Friday's game, but he remains ineligible while waiting for his latest five-for-five case to resume Tuesday at Pima County Superior Court.
Otten in
7:23 p.m. Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd turned to Idaho State transfer Evan Otten as the first big man off the bench Friday, inserting him with 14:37 to go.
Otten has averaged 14.3 minutes per game so far this season.
Arizona loses challenge
7:18 p.m. The Wildcats challenged an out-of-bounds call just under four minutes into Friday's game, but it was overturned and the ball given to the Tigers.
The game is tied at 3.
Mandaquit starts
7:07 p.m.: The Bryce James experiment might be over.
For the first time in the preseason and regular season, UA coach Tommy Lloyd started guard JJ Mandaquit along with guard Derek Dixon, wing Caleb Holt, forward Ivan Kharchenkov and center Motiejus Krivas.
During UA's six exhibition games and first three regular-season games, he had started James but only played him for an average of 12.0 minutes in regular-season games.
Five-for-five advantage
7 p.m. While his latest five-for-five lawsuit in Pima County Superior Court, Arizona’s RJ Godfrey was sitting again Friday during what was the closest game to his Southeastern roots.
But Auburn was able to deploy five-for-five player Kolby King, who was granted a legal eligibility pathway via the Ohio Supreme Court.
The Tigers also suited up a 22-year-old NBA Draft pick: French center Narcisse Ngoy, who was taken No. 57 by the Atlanta Hawks as a draft-and-stash candidate, then traded to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Ngoy averaged 10.8 points per game in the French Elite 2 League last year, and he led the league in rebounds per game (11.5) and blocks per game (2.5) while shooting 70% from the floor.
However, Auburn did strike out in one eligibility case: The NCAA ruled against allowing 24-year-old Lithuanian wing Mantas Rubstavicius to play for the Tigers after he was found to have attended college classes in Lithuania before becoming a professional in Europe, a violation of the NCAA’s laws against pros returning to school.
That saga actually resulted in the firing of Auburn GM Brian Kloman, who knew of Mantas Rubstavicius’ enrollment in college courses but did not disclose it to the university, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.
Double USA salute
6:56 p.m. Before the game, the Auburn band played "God Bless America" while a singer belted out the “Star-Spangled Banner,” while the sold-out crowd at Neville Arena stood through the booth.
Brody Dryden broadcasting tonight's game
6:40 p.m. Considering the FAA groundstop and the 5:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday for the UA-Utah football game, maybe it was a good thing that UA broadcaster Brian Jeffries passed off play-by-play duties for Friday's game to his son, Brody Dryden.
There was no telling as Friday's game approached if Jeffries would have been able to make it back to Tucson in time for the football game.
But actually, Dryden said, the two decided to make the change because Jeffries opted to emcee the Arizona Hall of Fame Celebration on Friday.
"That means a lot to him and with the football game tomorrow, it was too much," Dryden said.
While Dryden said Friday's game was the only Arizona men's basketball game he is scheduled to work this season, he said he's worked several UA events for ESPN Plus, especially soccer.
Ryno's back, too
6:40 p.m. Dryden worked the game along with analyst Ryan Hansen, who said he is working away games at Auburn, Arkansas (in Phoenix) and ASU this season but no others, while his job running Bon Voyage Travel is keeping him busy.
Oblivious cam
6:30 p.m. Before Friday's game, Auburn pulled out another trendy twist in scoreboard entertainment: The Oblivious Cam, in which somebody looking away is featured while the seconds tick off until the person realizes they are being beamed on the video board.
In Friday's case, a man sat reading a program or some sort of magazine for exactly 68 seconds before he realized what was going on, looked up and put his arms out, smiling.
Ground stop could affect Wildcats
6 p.m. Usually, the Wildcats bust quickly out of town and on to a late-night charter flight home after away games, but not tonight.
The Wildcats initially planned to charter home after the game but learned earlier Friday that a crew swap meant they would not be able to leave until Saturday morning.
Now even that's in question. The crew is supposed to arrive in nearby Montgomery at about 8 p.m. for the Wildcats' flight to Tucson about an hour later. But the nationwide ground stop made it unclear if the crew would be able to make it, or if the Wildcats' plane would be able to leave on time.
However, the ground stop was lifted just before Friday's tipoff, making it more likely the Wildcats would return home Saturday morning.
In any case, the Wildcats have no reason to rush out of Neville Arena.
State-of-art Tigers
5 p.m. Auburn might have a mediocre football team these days, but the Tigers' facilities are anything but.
Thanks to a tour offered by an Auburn official earlier Friday, we had a chance to look at the school's high-level baseball and football facilities. Its baseball stadium included a batting cage area under the first base line stands that had been converted into a Hall of Fame club hospitality area that includes a station known as "Frank's favorites" for Auburn baseball legend Frank Thomas.
The football facilities included a large dining room just for recruits and their families to enjoy before and during games, a lounge looking over the football practice facility for current players' families to hang out, and a weight room featuring Auburn-inspired eagle wing-shaped overhead lights.
Also, the football players have not one but three "locker" rooms.
The Tigers have an open locker room at Jordan-Hare Stadium that includes a door opening almost directly onto the field, plus two locker room areas at their practice facility headquarters. That includes one for just hanging out, with ping pong, pool tables, oversized recliner chairs, giant-sized loungers and white hanging "toilet paper" hanging from the ceiling (a salute to the school tradition of TP'ing its oak trees after victories).
There's another room where the Tigers actually change into uniforms. It features constantly filtered air, too, so as not to actually get too stinky.
How Arizona and Auburn match up
The series: Arizona beat Auburn 97-68 last season at McKale Center in the first game of the two-year home-and-home series, but the Wildcats lost both previous games against the Tigers, in the first round of the 1986 NCAA Tournament in Long Beach, California, and in the first round of the 2018 Maui Invitational.
Read the full scouting report here.
Wildcats head into tough early-season stretch
The No. 12-ranked Wildcats, after giving themselves a breather with home games against Cal Poly and NAU over the past week, are running straight toward the wall again: Auburn on Friday, No. 4 UConn on Nov. 18 and the Maui Invitational after that.
“Welcome to Arizona basketball,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said. “It doesn’t always feel good. There’s other ways to schedule but I think if you're doing what's right for the program and right for the game, you really challenge yourself.”
Read more here.
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe