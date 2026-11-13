While Dryden said Friday's game was the only Arizona men's basketball game he is scheduled to work this season, he said he's worked several UA events for ESPN Plus, especially soccer.

Ryno's back, too

6:40 p.m. Dryden worked the game along with analyst Ryan Hansen, who said he is working away games at Auburn, Arkansas (in Phoenix) and ASU this season but no others, while his job running Bon Voyage Travel is keeping him busy.

Oblivious cam

6:30 p.m. Before Friday's game, Auburn pulled out another trendy twist in scoreboard entertainment: The Oblivious Cam, in which somebody looking away is featured while the seconds tick off until the person realizes they are being beamed on the video board.

In Friday's case, a man sat reading a program or some sort of magazine for exactly 68 seconds before he realized what was going on, looked up and put his arms out, smiling.

Ground stop could affect Wildcats

6 p.m. Usually, the Wildcats bust quickly out of town and on to a late-night charter flight home after away games, but not tonight.

The Wildcats initially planned to charter home after the game but learned earlier Friday that a crew swap meant they would not be able to leave until Saturday morning.