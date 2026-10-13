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After playing limited minutes in the Wildcats' exhibition tour of his Lithuanian homeland in August because of a back injury, Motiejus Krivas finally picked up where he left off last season.

The Arizona center had 20 points and six rebounds to lead Arizona to a 93-69 win over San Francisco in an exhibition game at McKale Center on Tuesday. He shot 6 for 7 from the field and hit 8 of 10 free throws when he was sent to the line...and, yet, his coach was looking for a little more.

That's the price of being a likely honors candidate this season.

"Honestly, I have a crazy high standard for Mo," UA coach Tommy Lloyd said. "I thought defensively he was just OK tonight. You know what I mean? I don't think he was as good in some of those downhill situations. Usually he's elite in those."

Still, it was plenty to help keep the Wildcats ahead of their West Coast Conference opponent, which visited McKale in large part because former UA senior associate AD Brent Blaylock became USF's athletic director in May.

The Wildcats shot 53.2% from the field and, while they allowed USF to shoot 45.0%, UA scored 25 points off 19 San Francisco turnovers.

"Fourteen of our 16 players are new, so I'm probably the crazy one to agree to come and play this as our first college game," USF coach Chris Gurlufsen said. "We have 11 freshmen, but I love this. This is exactly what we we needed. There's no substitution for for live bullets, and I don't know more physical team in the country than the one that we just played, and that's a credit to Tommy (Lloyd) his staff, the way they do things.

"They have an unbelievable ability to knock you off your spot."