The Sun Devils, 9-2, beat Arizona for the 15th time in 17 games. The UA, 6-5, ended with two consecutive losses, which is how it began the season.

Arizona's defense held ASU 86 yards below its NCAA-leading average of 506. It also forced five ASU turnovers but didn't get a point from them.

The Sun Devils intercepted five passes by UA quarterback Tom Tunnicliffe, getting 10 points as a result. Tunnicliffe was 14 of 33 for 151 yards on the wet field and had five passes dropped.

The UA had 300 total yards, with Vance Johnson running 23 times for 75.

But Pagel had 193 yards passing, and senior tailback Gerald Riggs totaled 80 yards on 21 carries.

"In the playing conditions, it was a phenomenal effort by Pagel," said ASU Coach Darryl Rogers.

"Our defense rose up time after time after time to take some things away from Arizona. They bailed us out with great plays."

But it was Pagel's second touchdown pass, a 20-yarder to Bernard Henry with 3:11 left in the first half — giving ASU a 14-6 lead — that did the big damage. The TD pass was Pagel's 28th of the season, a Pacific 10 Conference record.

The Wildcats had a chance for at least a tie in the fourth period, having rallied to 21-13. But they didn't score on any of their seven possessions in that period.

The game seemed to be decided in the first half. Or, precisely, the second period.

With 7:52 left in the half, the Wildcats led, 6-0, despite the fact they had driven to the Sun Devil's five-, 25- and 26-yard lines.