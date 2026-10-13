“I thought it was possible to come back,” said Smith. “Last week, they had Oregon 42-10 (before Oregon came back to lose, 42-37), and we tried to use that as an example at halftime.”

But the Arizona defense buckled. In the second half, the Sun Devils drove 72 yards in 10 plays for a touchdown, a one-yard sneak by Pagel, and a 38-7 lead at 7:23.

Fittingly, Arizona State scored its final touchdown after yet another Wildcat offensive mistake. Tunnicliffe, attempting to pass, was stripped of the ball by linebacker Mark Hicks, and Caldwell made his second recovery at the Arizona nine.

One play later, running back Robert Weathers ran around the left side for the nine-yard touchdown. Arizona then came up with its lone “big play” of the game, blocking Lewis’ extra-point attempt.

“I never would have thought the game would go the way it went,” said Rogers. “Rivalries are never that way. We didn’t expect it nor would we ever expect it again.”

Neither team ran the ball with much effectiveness, but ASU had a huge return or “hidden yard” advantage. The Devils had 131 yards returning punts, fumbles and interceptions and Arizona had none.

Mistler finished with six catches for 61 yards. Wide receiver Tim Holmes of Arizona had five receptions for 73 yards. Wildcat runners Holland and Hubie Oliver finished with 26 yards combined.

Arizona played without linebacker Ricky Hunley and John Ramseyer, who both broke bones in their hands during practice last week.