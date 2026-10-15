Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leading up to that Nov. 28 matchup, which will be played right here in Tucson, we will be republishing the Arizona Daily Star’s coverage of each rivalry game — one a day — going back to their first meeting in 1899. Tune in daily for a blast from the past.
Some important things to keep in mind: This isn’t the 100th anniversary; the upcoming meeting will be the 100th time the teams have gone head-to-head. There were a number of years that they didn’t compete against one another. The Wildcats lead the all-time series vs. the Sun Devils, 52-46-1.
Matchup: Game 56
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Date: Nov. 27, 1982
Where: Tucson
Winner: Arizona, 28-18
What was reported at the time:
By Greg Hansen
The Arizona Daily Star
This is one football season the University of Arizona came out of smelling like a rose.
And Arizona State, beaten 28-18 by the Wildcats last night, probably doesn't like the smell of it at all.
In a performance of big-play football, the UA beat the Sun Devils for only the third time in 18 seasons.
As a result, Arizona State's opportunity to win the Pacific 10 Conference championship and go to the Rose Bowl vanished. The Sun Devils will play in the Fiesta Bowl Jan. 1. Arizona ends its season with a 6-4-1 record.
Before an Arizona Stadium-record crowd of 58,515, the UA wasn't just a backdrop or a guinea pig or ASU's ticket to Pasadena, Calif.
The Wildcats upstaged the sixth-ranked Sun Devils by taking a 26-0 lead early in the third period, scoring on pass plays of 92 and 65 yards, and twice tackling ASU runners in the end zone for safeties.
Both goal posts were torn down and carried out of the stadium by fans, celebrating only the second victory of the UA over ASU in Tucson since 1964.
"It wasn't anything fancy. It was just running, hitting, catching, blocking, throwing and kicking," UA coach Larry Smith said. "It was our best game of the year — offensively, defensively and in the kicking game."
The outcome, however, was anything but a foregone conclusion.
Arizona's 26-0 lead was cut to 28-18 with 4:43 remaining, and the Sun Devils were to get the ball back with 3:29 left.
But punt-returner Scott Kegans fumbled, Arizona's Lamonte Hunley recovered and ASU's chance to win the Pac-10 came tumbling down.
Arizona has probably upset more formidable teams in three seasons under Smith — USC, UCLA and Notre Dame — but this was probably the most satisfying, in view of ASU's domination of the series the last 17 years.
The victory enables the Wildcats to improve on last year's 6-5 record. ASU takes a 9-2 record into the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma.
UCLA, idle yesterday, goes to the Rose Bowl on the strength of a 5-1-1 conference record. ASU finished 5-2 in the Pac-10. Arizona was 4-3-1 in league play, fifth place.
"UCLA will be a great representative of the Rose Bowl," Smith said. "They deserve it, and we are just happy to have helped them."
Against the nation's team leader in total defense, pass defense and scoring defense, Arizona scored 11 more points than anyone else had on the Sun Devils this year.
And UA quarterback Tom Tunnicliffe intercepted 10 times in the last three games, completed 12 of 19 throws for 270 yards and two touchdowns.
He was not intercepted, and in the process established yearly and career school records for passing yards and total offense.
"Our game plan worked perfectly," Tunnicliffe said. "All four things we planned worked — quick reads, primary receivers, check-offs and quick throws."
His view of ASU's blitz: Was it effective?
"I wasn't sacked, was I?" he asked. "There was no part of their defense I couldn't figure out."
As much as Arizona's quick-passing game plan negated ASU's much-publicized blitz, the UA defense probably set the tone for the game.
It wasn't until the UA appeared safely ahead, 26-0, that the Sun Devils got any closer than Arizona's 47-yard line.
ASU had more total yards, 359 to 351, but much of it was after the fact; Arizona had a 284-to-104 edge in total offense when it led 26-0.
Arizona exceeded ASU's nation-leading defensive yield by 135 yards.
The Wildcats were a picture of health at halftime, leading 10-0 by virtue of two of the "big plays" ASU coach Darryl Rogers said he feared.
Sun Devil punter Mike Black had the Wildcats backpedaling in a game of field position, pinning the UA to its five, seven and 19 midway through the second period.
But Arizona weathered the punts and, in fact, upstaged them with two big plays.
Starting at its five to open the second period, Arizona faced a third-and-eight at its eight-yard line. Tunnicliffe, reading an ASU blitz, lobbed a pass to tailback Brian Holland, who was matched one-on-one against 225-pound outside linebacker Mark Hicks.
Holland had a step on Hicks when he caught the ball at about the 25, and ran the final 75 yards uncontested, although wide receiver Brad Anderson blocked cornerback Mario Montgomery from pursuit.
"Brian was not our lead receiver on the play," Tunnicliffe said. "He was a quick dump receiver in case ASU blitzed, which they did."
The 92-yard touchdown not only equaled the longest pass play in UA history, but gave Tunnicliffe Arizona's season passing yardage record.
Tunnicliffe wasn't even hurried by ASU's blitzing tactics in the half, and completed six of 12 throws for 143 yards.
Meanwhile, the Sun Devils had limited success against the UA defense, gaining 101 yards in the half and punting seven times.
ASU only once crossed midfield in the half. That penetration, however, died at the 43.
Arizona's second "big play" of the half came after its punter, Craig Schiller, shanked a punt for 17 yards, giving ASU possession at its 33.
On fourth down, punter Black was rushed heavily by about four Wildcats and had to flee the pocket and kick on the run.
The kick wobbled and lost six yards from scrimmage; Arizona got possession at the ASU 28.
Unable to get a first down, Arizona opted for a 37-yard field goal attempt, made good by Max Zendejas two minutes before halftime.
If ASU had plans to overcome the Wildcats' first-half momentum, it didn't get a chance to execute them.
ASU opened the second half on its four-yard line after a personal foul penalty. On second down, UA noseguard Joe Drake tackled Darryl Clack in the end zone for a safety.
Subsequently, Arizona got the ball on a free kick and took three plays to broaden its lead to 19-0.
A 65-yard pass from Tunnicliffe to Brad Anderson took advantage of ASU's blitzing defense; Anderson tipped the pass above his head, caught it and outran cornerback Mario Montgomery the final 50 yards for a touchdown.
"Brad was the primary receiver," Tunnicliffe said, "we read the blitz and beat it."
Suddenly, Arizona led 19-0.
More suddenly, the Wildcats extended their lead to 26-0.
Alvin Moore fumbled on the ensuing series and Arizona safety Bubba Gross recovered at the ASU 29. From intent down, Tunnicliffe beat the blitz again, throwing a 26-yard pass to Kevin Ward at the three-yard line.
Holland later scored on a one-yard run.
The damage was done; ASU had yielded 16 points in a span of 4:45, one point less than any team had scored on them in a game this year.
The Devils scored with 3:06 left in the third period on a two-yard run by Clack, and got three more points on Luis Zendejas' 38-yard field goal in the opening moments of the fourth period.
Arizona was unable to move the ball, but Schiller punted 56 yards to the ASU one. On first down, Dwaine Wright was tackled in the end zone for a safety by Glenn Perkins. That gave Arizona a 28-10 lead with 10:43 left.
Vance Johnson fumbled and ASU recovered at the UA 34 on the next series. But the Wildcats bought some time by stopping Clack on a fourth-down play at the 26-yard line with 9:31 left.
The Sun Devils got their last points with 4:43 to play on a one-yard run by Clack, and a two-point conversion run by Wright.
But there wasn't enough time, especially after Kegans fumbled and lost a punt.
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU football rivalry matchup
Climb into the Arizona Daily Star’s time machine as we revisit every Territorial Cup matchup between U of A and ASU football ahead of the Nov. 28 game that will mark the rivals’ 100th meeting.
The 100th The Territorial Cup matchup is coming. We’re revisiting every single rivalry game, starting in 1899.
The first Arizona-ASU football matchup in 1899 was viewed as a rough-and-tumble contest where size and strength ultimately outweighed the Wildcats’ skill. Go back in time to 1899 with us.
Arizona football shut out Tempe Normal 12-0 in Tucson in 1902, winning the second meeting in what would become the Territorial Cup rivalry.
Arizona football’s win over ASU in 1914 made for back-to-back shut outs in the Territorial Cup match. In November, the teams will meet for the 100th time.
Arizona piled up 325 yards but needed a touchdown in the final two minutes to beat ASU 7-0 in their 1915 rivalry game.
Arizona overcame a Tucson downpour to crush ASU 59-0 in the fifth game of the UA-ASU football rivalry in 1919.
Arizona scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to rally past ASU 13-3 in 1925, earning its first intercollegiate victory of the season.
Arizona's win in 1926 marked a significant victory in the Territorial Cup rivalry, with the Wildcats executing precise line plunges and effective punting.
Arizona's 1928 Territorial Cup win was marked by a dominant fourth quarter, where the Wildcats scored four touchdowns after a close first half.
The Arizona Wildcats dominated the 1929 game against Tempe Teachers 26-0, with early and late scoring drives.
In a hard-fought 1930 matchup, Arizona defeated Tempe 6-0 as the Wildcats’ defense stifled their opponent’s offense near the goal line multiple times.
The 1931 football game saw Arizona State Teachers College defeat the University of Arizona Wildcats 19-6, marking their first victory in the rivalry dating back to territorial days.
In the 1932 rivalry game, the Wildcats overcame a challenging first half to dominate in the second half, securing the win for UA after falling to Tempe the previous year.
Despite Tempe taking an early lead, the Wildcats roared back in the 1933 Territorial Cup game to win 26-7 before a crowd full of excited fans.
The 1934 Arizona Wildcats dominated Tempe Teachers College in a 32-6 victory played in Tucson before about 5,000 spectators.
Arizona dominated Tempe 26-0 in their season opener. The Wildcats controlled the game early, racking up yards and first downs while shutting down Tempe’s offense until the second quarter.
In the 1936 matchup at Tempe, Arizona overpowered the Bulldogs 18-0, relying mostly on running plays and solid defense.
An interception return was called back due to a fight in the stands during the 1937 opener, leading to two fans being banished and adding drama to the fourth-quarter action.
The 1941 matchup marked Arizona and Tempe’s first rivalry clash in four years and continued the Wildcats dominance in the series.
The 1942 matchup featured the Wildcats defeating the Tempe Bulldogs 23-0 in Tempe, marking Arizona’s third straight win of the season.
The Wildcats crushed Tempe in their 1946 season opener, showcasing a dominant offense and strong defense in front of 12,000 fans in Tucson.
Arizona pulled off a crucial win against the Sun Devils in 1947 with a late-game surge, scoring three touchdowns in the second half.
The Wildcats secured their 20th win over Tempe in 22 matchups with a mix of strong rushing and passing plays, gaining 396 yards of offense versus Tempe’s 232.
The 1949 game marked ASU's first big win over Arizona in 18 years, with the Sun Devils dominating 34-7 in front of a record crowd at Goodwin Stadium.
The 1950 game marked the second consecutive year the Sun Devils beat the Wildcats, a notable feat in their longstanding rivalry going back to 1899.
Arizona struggled from the start in 1951, with failed gambles and turnovers leading to a 20-0 deficit within minutes.
Arizona’s missed extra point attempts proved costly in the end as ASU managed to carve out a close 20-18 victory.
In 1953, the Arizona Wildcats defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils 35-0, ending Tempe’s four-year dominance and highlighting standout performances by Kenny Cardella and Don Beasley.
In 1954, Arizona crushed Tempe 54-14 in Tucson, their biggest win since the 1946 rivalry game.
The 1955 game featured defensive battles and turnovers, with frequent fumbles and interceptions. But Arizona’s timely ball recoveries let them capitalize on mistakes and secure a narrow win over Tempe.
Arizona State achieved its first shutout against Arizona since their rivalry began in 1899 during the 1956 matchup.
The 1957 rivalry game featured Tempe defeating Arizona to cap an undefeated season.
Arizona State decisively defeated Arizona in Tucson during the 1958 rivalry game, marking the Sun Devils' third consecutive win in the series and one of their most dominant performances.
Arizona took an early 2-0 lead but was unable to capitalize further, falling behind after a field goal and being pressured by key turnovers that contributed to ASU’s points.
Underdog Arizona scored the game’s final 29 points to beat visiting ASU 35-7 in the 1960 Territorial Cup.
The Arizona Wildcats rallied from a 13-3 halftime deficit to secure a 22-13 victory over Arizona State, finishing their best season to that point at 8-1-1.
Arizona, considered an underdog, overcame a halftime deficit to score two fourth-quarter touchdowns and secure a 20-17 win over top-20-ranked Arizona State in the 1962 rivalry game.
Arizona's offense was limited to just 44 rushing yards and struggled with turnovers and missed scoring opportunities despite early promise.
The Arizona Wildcats defeated Arizona State, 30-6, in 1964, led by a dominant defensive performance including six interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Arizona’s defense forced multiple turnovers in the 1965 matchup, recovering fumbles and pressuring ASU early, but the Wildcats failed to capitalize offensively, contributing to their seventh loss of the season.
The Wildcats dominated total offense stats in the 1966 rivalry game but couldn’t overcome turnovers and some clutch field goals by ASU.
In 1967, ASU jumped to a 27-0 lead in the first quarter and rolled to a 47-7 victory in the Territorial Cup.
The 1968 rivalry game saw ASU defeat Arizona 30-7 in Tucson, marking their fourth straight win in the rivalry and denying Arizona a conference title.
The 1969 rivalry game was a nail-biter with Arizona surprising as three-touchdown underdogs, holding a lead until ASU’s explosive punt return and key fumble recoveries flipped the momentum.
Arizona’s defense was the star of the 1970 matchup, limiting a high-powered ASU offense that averaged 38.6 points per game to just 10.
The 1971 rivalry matchup saw Arizona State dominate Arizona 31-0 in Tempe, marking the Wildcats' first shutout loss in the rivalry since 1958.
ASU secured its fourth straight Western Athletic Conference title with a 38-21 win over Arizona in 1972, solidifying its 9-2 record and earning a Fiesta Bowl berth.
The 1973 rivalry game featured a dominant Arizona State team defeating Arizona 55-19 in Tempe, spoiling UA's hopes for a sole WAC championship and Fiesta Bowl bid.
Arizona finally stopped ASU’s scoring streak in 1974 by holding them scoreless for the first time in 21 years and secured the win with a late field goal and touchdown.
The 1975 Territorial Cup game was a nail-biter as ASU edged UA 24-21, denying the Wildcats a Fiesta Bowl spot and completing an undefeated season for the Sun Devils.
The 1976 Territorial Cup football game marked the 50th matchup between Arizona and Arizona State, with ASU winning 27-10 in front of a record Tucson crowd of 56,807.
Arizona struggled against ASU’s dominant defense in 1977, with missed catches, turnovers, and a stalled running game limiting their scoring.
Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leadi…
Arizona secured its first win on ASU’s home field in 18 years after a thrilling 1979 rivalry matchup.
The 1980 Territorial Cup game saw Arizona State dominate Arizona 44-7 in Tucson, capitalizing on six Wildcat turnovers to secure a decisive victory.
Despite Arizona's solid defensive effort holding ASU below their average yardage, the Sun Devils managed to break through with a powerful rushing attack and precision passing in critical moments.