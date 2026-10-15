Before an Arizona Stadium-record crowd of 58,515, the UA wasn't just a backdrop or a guinea pig or ASU's ticket to Pasadena, Calif.

The Wildcats upstaged the sixth-ranked Sun Devils by taking a 26-0 lead early in the third period, scoring on pass plays of 92 and 65 yards, and twice tackling ASU runners in the end zone for safeties.

Both goal posts were torn down and carried out of the stadium by fans, celebrating only the second victory of the UA over ASU in Tucson since 1964.

"It wasn't anything fancy. It was just running, hitting, catching, blocking, throwing and kicking," UA coach Larry Smith said. "It was our best game of the year — offensively, defensively and in the kicking game."

The outcome, however, was anything but a foregone conclusion.

Arizona's 26-0 lead was cut to 28-18 with 4:43 remaining, and the Sun Devils were to get the ball back with 3:29 left.

But punt-returner Scott Kegans fumbled, Arizona's Lamonte Hunley recovered and ASU's chance to win the Pac-10 came tumbling down.

Arizona has probably upset more formidable teams in three seasons under Smith — USC, UCLA and Notre Dame — but this was probably the most satisfying, in view of ASU's domination of the series the last 17 years.

The victory enables the Wildcats to improve on last year's 6-5 record. ASU takes a 9-2 record into the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma.

UCLA, idle yesterday, goes to the Rose Bowl on the strength of a 5-1-1 conference record. ASU finished 5-2 in the Pac-10. Arizona was 4-3-1 in league play, fifth place.