ASU tried to do something about this rivalry game it has not won since 1981.

ASU coaches ordered gold jerseys in October to match their standard gold pants and sprung the jerseys on their players 15 minutes before the game. It seemed to work. The Sun Devils scored a touchdown in less than four minutes. But they had only a field goal in the final 56.

"They looked real cute. Like a bunch of bananas," UA senior linebacker Chris Singleton said.

"It made them look like the scum Devils even more," UA defensive tackle Reggie Johnson said.

"It looked like Halloween," UA senior guard John Brandom said.

Once again, the trick was on ASU, 6-4-1, which had a three-game winning streak broken.

The UA, 7-4, rushed for 285 yards and had the ball for 40 minutes, 41 seconds. It received its official Copper Bowl invitation immediately afterward.

"They did exactly what we were afraid they might do. They lined up, came right at us and knocked us off the line of scrimmage," ASU Coach Larry Marmie said.

The UA scored two touchdowns in the first five minutes of the third quarter, erasing a 10-7 halftime deficit. It finished the scoring with an 18-play, 80-yard drive that consumed 8:59.

Senior halfback David Eldridge had 104 yards rushing, his second 100-yard game this season, and scored on two one-yard dives within 1:23 of the third quarter.

"The only adjustment we made in the second half — we realized it was going to be a physical game," Eldridge said.