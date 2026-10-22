Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leading up to that Nov. 28 matchup, which will be played right here in Tucson, we will be republishing the Arizona Daily Star’s coverage of each rivalry game — one a day — going back to their first meeting in 1899. Tune in daily for a blast from the past.
Some important things to keep in mind: This isn’t the 100th anniversary; the upcoming meeting will be the 100th time the teams have gone head-to-head. There were a number of years that they didn’t compete against one another. The Wildcats lead the all-time series vs. the Sun Devils, 52-46-1.
Matchup: Game 63
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Date: Nov. 25, 1989
Where: Tempe
Outcome: Arizona, 28-10
What was reported at the time:
By Jack Magruder
The Arizona Daily Star
TEMPE — In a football rivalry marked by catchy slogans, the UA hung another one on ASU.
El foldo in gold-o.
ASU could change uniform jerseys yesterday, but it could not change the UA's eight-year dominance — the UA won, 28-10, before a Sun Devil Stadium-record crowd of 74,926. It was the largest crowd by 2,581 to see a UA-ASU game.
"Now I'll be able to come home, kick up my feet, and nobody can say anything," said UA halfback Reggie McGill, a junior from St. Mary's High in Phoenix.
ASU tried to do something about this rivalry game it has not won since 1981.
ASU coaches ordered gold jerseys in October to match their standard gold pants and sprung the jerseys on their players 15 minutes before the game. It seemed to work. The Sun Devils scored a touchdown in less than four minutes. But they had only a field goal in the final 56.
"They looked real cute. Like a bunch of bananas," UA senior linebacker Chris Singleton said.
"It made them look like the scum Devils even more," UA defensive tackle Reggie Johnson said.
"It looked like Halloween," UA senior guard John Brandom said.
Once again, the trick was on ASU, 6-4-1, which had a three-game winning streak broken.
The UA, 7-4, rushed for 285 yards and had the ball for 40 minutes, 41 seconds. It received its official Copper Bowl invitation immediately afterward.
"They did exactly what we were afraid they might do. They lined up, came right at us and knocked us off the line of scrimmage," ASU Coach Larry Marmie said.
The UA scored two touchdowns in the first five minutes of the third quarter, erasing a 10-7 halftime deficit. It finished the scoring with an 18-play, 80-yard drive that consumed 8:59.
Senior halfback David Eldridge had 104 yards rushing, his second 100-yard game this season, and scored on two one-yard dives within 1:23 of the third quarter.
"The only adjustment we made in the second half — we realized it was going to be a physical game," Eldridge said.
"X's and O's mean nothing if you don't have heart. We just balled. That's what we call it. We played smash-mouth football."
Eight UA players had carries, including freshman Michael Bates, who scored on a three-yard dive. McGill had 18 carries for 73 yards. The UA's last 30 plays were runs.
The UA worked behind a makeshift offensive line that included new starting tackles John Fina and Mark Fontana. All-Pac-10 tackle Glenn Parker played sparingly in the first quarter before aggravating a hairline fracture in his right fibula.
"In view of the people we had missing, this is as good a victory as I've ever had," UA Coach Dick Tomey said.
"I'm the tiredest I've ever been in my life," Brandom said.
"It feels great."
ASU had 350 yards, 16 less than the UA, but 86 of those came on a final drive that ended at the UA 1 as time expired.
ASU fumbled on its first two possessions of the third quarter, after Eldridge's first touchdown capped a 71-yard drive with the third-quarter kickoff and gave the UA a 14-10 lead.
On the first fumble, Johnson sacked ASU quarterback Paul Justin, stripped the ball, and recovered it on the ASU nine. Eldridge scored in three plays at 10:08. The UA led, 21-10.
"We just feel something is going to happen (in this series), and it did," UA junior cornerback Darryl Lewis said.
Lewis caused and recovered a David Winsley fumble on ASU's next drive, which took five minutes and reached the UA nine.
But ASU did not have another first down until after the UA's 18-play drive that made it 28-10 with 7:10 remaining.
"That was the key set of plays right there," said UA freshman tight end Richard Griffith, who caught a two-yard touchdown pass from Ronald Veal on fourth-and-goal to tie the game at seven with 4:55 left in the first half.
"We showed them we could go from one end of the field to another."
Justin completed 17-of-34 passes for 304 yards, and set an ASU record for passing yardage in four consecutive games — 1,476. Jeff Van Raaphorst passed for 1,404 yards in four consecutive games in 1982.
But UA players said they will remember this game as the one in which Justin promised a victory. Justin issued his guarantee moments after a 28-18 loss in Tucson in 1988.
"They always talk a good game. This year the better team won," Lewis said.
"They just never quit, huh?" Brandom said.
"They just feed us this every year."
Climb into the Arizona Daily Star’s time machine as we revisit every Territorial Cup matchup between U of A and ASU football ahead of the Nov.…
In this Series
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU football rivalry matchup
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Updated
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU rivalry matchup
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Arizona-ASU Game 1: A ‘rough and tumble’ debut for football rivalry in 1899
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Updated
Arizona-ASU Game 2: Arizona shuts out Tempe Normal in 1902 clash
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