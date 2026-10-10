Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leading up to that Nov. 28 matchup, which will be played right here in Tucson, we will be republishing the Arizona Daily Star’s coverage of each rivalry game — one a day — going back to their first meeting in 1899. Tune in daily for a blast from the past.
Some important things to keep in mind: This isn’t the 100th anniversary; the upcoming meeting will be the 100th time the teams have gone head-to-head. There were a number of years that they didn’t compete against one another. The Wildcats lead the all-time series vs. the Sun Devils, 52-46-1.
Matchup: Game 51
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Date: Nov. 26, 1977
Where: Tempe
Winner: ASU, 23-7
What was reported at the time:
By BOB MORAN
The Arizona Daily Star
TEMPE — A gallant University of Arizona football team couldn't overcome its own mistakes, or take advantage of six Arizona State turnovers as the superb Sun Devil defense and quick-striking offense combined to drop the Wildcats 23-7 last night.
A Sun Devil Stadium crowd of 56,326 — there were some no-shows because the game was regionally televised by ABC-TV — saw the 19th-ranked Sun Devils win their ninth game of the season and cinch at least a tie for the Western Athletic Conference championship. ASU has lost twice.
The Sun Devils wrapped up the bid for the Fiesta Bowl by running their conference record to 6-1. Brigham Young, 5-1 with one league game to play, can tie for the title but has already announced it won't accept a Fiesta Bowl bid because it is being played on Christmas Day.
The Devils will meet Penn State in the Christmas Day classic.
Arizona dropped to 3-4 in its last season as a member of the WAC (the ASU scoreboard bid adieu to the league for both schools who will join the Pac-10 next season). The Wildcats, 4-7 overall, close out their season next Saturday visiting Hawaii.
"It might have been a different game if we had tackled and held on to the ball," said Wildcat Coach Tony Mason. "But I'm really proud of our kids. ASU is a better football team. Our kids did not quit."
The Wildcats dropped at least three passes — one by senior Danny Walker, who was streaking to the end zone when he forgot to latch on to the ball.
"When you throw, you have to catch," Mason said.
Senior quarterback Marc Lunsford threw for 222 yards, but his effectiveness was limited because the Sun Devils shut down the Wildcat ground game.
Tailback Hubert Oliver and fullback Dean Schock, who had combined for nearly 500 yards in their last two games, were held to a net 47 on 25 carries. The freshman Oliver, who had 186 yards last week against Texas-El Paso, had only nine on 13 totes.
The Sun Devils took a 21-7 lead into the locker room using the big play to gain an advantage that proved too much for UA to overcome.
On ASU's third play from scrimmage, senior quarterback Dennis Sproul faded back from the UA 16 and hit wingback Chris DeFrance on the left sideline, and the sophomore speedster raced into the end zone, outrunning a stunned UA secondary. Steve Hicks added the PAT and ASU led 7-0.
Neither team showed much after that, as both defensive lines dominated the action.
The Wildcats had a golden opportunity to even the score when sophomore safety D.J. Wallace stole a Sproul pass at the ASU 36. But three plays netted nothing, and Lee Pistor missed a 53-yard field goal.
It was a long night for Pistor, a native of Phoenix. He missed two field goals of 22 and 31 yards early in the second half when UA was trying to re-establish itself. He did get the WAC record for conversions, eclipsing Danny Kush's mark by one. Pistor has 119 conversions.
"The missed field goal could have changed the complexion of the game," said Mason, "but again, maybe we would have lost 23-13."
Later in the first period, free safety John Harris, who earned the ABC Chevrolet and Greyhound Park defensive player of the week awards, returned a Ryan Engle punt 55 yards for a touchdown, breaking four tackles en route.
"The two early touchdowns hurt us," said Mason. "The punt return after the penalty was disheartening." Engle had a punt called back because of an infraction. On his next attempt, Harris, who had three interceptions, went the distance.
"John Harris has played very well the last four games," Devil Coach Frank Kush said of the All-WAC selection. "He has been the key to our defensive success. But don't forget Al Harris. He is a second defensive end and he is very important to the defense."
The Devils increased their lead in the second period to 21-0 when fullback Mike Harris, who was named the offensive player of the game by ABC-TV, found a gaping hole in the middle of the Wildcat line and raced 36 untouched yards to the end zone.
The scrambling ability of Lunsford got the Wildcats on the boards midway in the second period. Forced out of the pocket, he hit roommate Reed May streaking down the left sideline for a 57-yard completion to the Devil four. Four plays later, designated scorer Harry Holt dived over the pile to score from the one-foot line.
Arizona had its opportunities in the second half to make a game of it. The Wildcats made trips into Sun Devil territory on their first two possessions and came away empty-handed.
Climb into the Arizona Daily Star’s time machine as we revisit every Territorial Cup matchup between U of A and ASU football ahead of the Nov.…
In this Series
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU football rivalry matchup
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Updated
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU rivalry matchup
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Arizona-ASU Game 1: A ‘rough and tumble’ debut for football rivalry in 1899
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Updated
Arizona-ASU Game 2: Arizona shuts out Tempe Normal in 1902 clash
- 52 updates