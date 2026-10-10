Neither team showed much after that, as both defensive lines dominated the action.

The Wildcats had a golden opportunity to even the score when sophomore safety D.J. Wallace stole a Sproul pass at the ASU 36. But three plays netted nothing, and Lee Pistor missed a 53-yard field goal.

It was a long night for Pistor, a native of Phoenix. He missed two field goals of 22 and 31 yards early in the second half when UA was trying to re-establish itself. He did get the WAC record for conversions, eclipsing Danny Kush's mark by one. Pistor has 119 conversions.

"The missed field goal could have changed the complexion of the game," said Mason, "but again, maybe we would have lost 23-13."

Later in the first period, free safety John Harris, who earned the ABC Chevrolet and Greyhound Park defensive player of the week awards, returned a Ryan Engle punt 55 yards for a touchdown, breaking four tackles en route.

"The two early touchdowns hurt us," said Mason. "The punt return after the penalty was disheartening." Engle had a punt called back because of an infraction. On his next attempt, Harris, who had three interceptions, went the distance.

"John Harris has played very well the last four games," Devil Coach Frank Kush said of the All-WAC selection. "He has been the key to our defensive success. But don't forget Al Harris. He is a second defensive end and he is very important to the defense."

The Devils increased their lead in the second period to 21-0 when fullback Mike Harris, who was named the offensive player of the game by ABC-TV, found a gaping hole in the middle of the Wildcat line and raced 36 untouched yards to the end zone.