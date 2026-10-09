"Jefferson was his usual self... just great," said Kush. "He's playing hurt, but you'd never know it."

Defensively, ASU got three turnovers and excellent performances from its much-maligned secondary. Kush, who had been criticizing cornerback Derrick Martin all week, benched him in favor of Carl Russell, and he did an excellent job on the UA receivers.

UA was also hurt by mental mistakes, such as the three dropped passes by the usually glue-fingered Keith Hartwig.

Trailing 13-7 at halftime, UA had its opportunities to re-establish itself. On their first three possessions of the second half, UA got the ball at its 49, ASU's 37 and 49 but could only manage a 47-yard field goal by Lee Pistor. An interception killed one of the drives.

Late in the third period, Mortensen took the Devils 72 yards in eight plays to ice the game. He hit wingback Larry Mucker with a 15-yard touchdown strike on third down — naturally.

Early in the fourth quarter, Marc Lunsford, who did not start but shared quarterbacking duties with freshman Jim Krohn, fumbled at the UA 24 and Gary Padjen claimed it for ASU.

Five plays later, Mortensen knifed in from the one to give the Devils a commanding 27-10 lead with 11:52 left.

"It’s been a long tough season for us, and I certainly have been displeased, but I really have to appreciate what happened tonight," Kush said. "We don't give game balls, but if we did it most assuredly would go to Mortensen. He was just great. And I also feel a difference was the play of our seniors. They wanted this game bad."