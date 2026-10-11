Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leading up to that Nov. 28 matchup, which will be played right here in Tucson, we will be republishing the Arizona Daily Star’s coverage of each rivalry game — one a day — going back to their first meeting in 1899. Tune in daily for a blast from the past.
Some important things to keep in mind: This isn’t the 100th anniversary; the upcoming meeting will be the 100th time the teams have gone head-to-head. There were a number of years that they didn’t compete against one another. The Wildcats lead the all-time series vs. the Sun Devils, 52-46-1.
Matchup: Game 52
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Date: Nov. 25, 1978
Where: Tucson
Winner: ASU, 18-17
What was reported at the time:
By BOB MORAN
The Arizona Daily Star
It’s a rivalry again, folks.
In a bitter, bitter, hard-fought struggle before 58,090 screaming fans in Arizona Stadium, Arizona State held on to beat arch-rival Arizona 18-17.
Barely.
Freshman placekicker Bill Zivic missed a 45-yard field goal with five seconds left in the game. It was the former Palo Verde High School All-Stater’s third miss of the game.
The record Arizona Stadium crowd got its money’s worth and more. The Wildcats had several chances to upset the bowl-bound Sun Devils. And it appeared that just one play would finally break the Devils’ back.
But time and time again, the Devil defense came up with the big play and earned their eighth win of the season in 11 starts. The victory gave ASU a first-division finish in their first season in the Pacific-10 Conference.
Arizona was denied a winning season and a first-division finish in the Pac-10.
The Wildcats finished their season with a 5-6 record overall, 3-4 in conference and in sixth place ahead of Washington State, Oregon State, Oregon and California.
For pure excitement, the fourth quarter was a doozy.
But first, a little stage setting is in order.
The Wildcats, taking advantage of a fumble by ASU that took away a touchdown and another that set up one, led 14-3 at halftime.
However, the Devils scored the first time they had the ball in the second half, going 57 yards in eight plays. Quarterback Mark Malone passed to wingback Chris DeFrance for the score. ASU tried for two points, but failed.
The next time ASU got the ball, it scored again. Pulling a play out of his trick bag, ASU Coach Frank Kush had freshman tailback Alvin Moore from Coolidge High School throw the halfback option pass.
Wide open on the play was freshman wide receiver Bernard Henry, who gathered in the pass, shook off a tackle attempt by the last UA defender, and completed the 54-yard play.
That was all the scoring in the third period.
Now for the fourth and final period.
At the outset, Zivic missed a 43-yard field goal that would have given Arizona a 17-15 lead.
The Devils moved 49 yards to the UA 25, where Steve Hicks kicked the winning points from the 32-yard line.
The Devils stopped the Wildcats on the next possession, but UA got a break when Devil return man Melvin Hoover fumbled a Frank Garcia punt at the Devil five.
But ASU’s defense, helped by an illegal procedure penalty against UA, stopped UA, and the ’Cats had to settle for a 34-yard field goal by Zivic.
Arizona’s outstanding defense got the ball right back when linebacker Sam Giangardella, named the top defensive player of the game by the news media, intercepted a pass and returned it to the Devil 31.
Three plays netted nothing, and Zivic missed a 40-yard effort.
The Devils were unable to sustain a drive and punted. But UA, with good field position at its 47, couldn’t move.
ASU got one first down, but had to punt again and freshman Mike Pagel slipped while punting and could only get off a 14-yard effort.
The ’Cats took over at the Devil 39 with 46 seconds left. But Al Harris got a big sack of Krohn to mess up the UA’s plans.
After Krohn scrambled for 11 to the 28 with five seconds, Zivic tried his fourth field goal of the evening but it fell short.
Climb into the Arizona Daily Star’s time machine as we revisit every Territorial Cup matchup between U of A and ASU football ahead of the Nov.…
In this Series
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU football rivalry matchup
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Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU rivalry matchup
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Arizona-ASU Game 1: A ‘rough and tumble’ debut for football rivalry in 1899
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Updated
Arizona-ASU Game 2: Arizona shuts out Tempe Normal in 1902 clash
- 54 updates