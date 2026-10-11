The record Arizona Stadium crowd got its money’s worth and more. The Wildcats had several chances to upset the bowl-bound Sun Devils. And it appeared that just one play would finally break the Devils’ back.

But time and time again, the Devil defense came up with the big play and earned their eighth win of the season in 11 starts. The victory gave ASU a first-division finish in their first season in the Pacific-10 Conference.

Arizona was denied a winning season and a first-division finish in the Pac-10.

The Wildcats finished their season with a 5-6 record overall, 3-4 in conference and in sixth place ahead of Washington State, Oregon State, Oregon and California.

For pure excitement, the fourth quarter was a doozy.

But first, a little stage setting is in order.

The Wildcats, taking advantage of a fumble by ASU that took away a touchdown and another that set up one, led 14-3 at halftime.

However, the Devils scored the first time they had the ball in the second half, going 57 yards in eight plays. Quarterback Mark Malone passed to wingback Chris DeFrance for the score. ASU tried for two points, but failed.

The next time ASU got the ball, it scored again. Pulling a play out of his trick bag, ASU Coach Frank Kush had freshman tailback Alvin Moore from Coolidge High School throw the halfback option pass.

Wide open on the play was freshman wide receiver Bernard Henry, who gathered in the pass, shook off a tackle attempt by the last UA defender, and completed the 54-yard play.