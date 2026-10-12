Ole Mo, it appeared, was with the Devils now, especially after ASU was setting up shop at the UA 29. But two Mark Malone passes misfired, and the Devils had to try a 46-yard field goal attempt. Scott Peterson was short and wide to the right on the boot.

The Wildcats appeared to have moved in for the win when Donnie Butler made a spectacular grab that put the ball inside the Devil 10 with less than a minute left. But Butler was called for offensive pass interference and the play was nullified.

Arizona held the Devils again, but Mark Streeter dropped a punt at the UA 39. Victory, it seemed, belonged to the Devils.

But the UA defense again rose to the challenge and Jack Housley, a junior from Phoenix, intercepted Malone at the 'Cat 40 with 33 seconds left.

Two plays later, reserve split end Greg Jackson of nearby Scottsdale wrestled away a pass from Sun Devil cornerback Ralph Dixon and fell to the ground at the Devil 20, a 42-yard gain.

That set up the last-second dramatics, which included three times out.

"I didn't use Zivic because the pressure on the kids is enough," said a happy UA Coach Tony Mason. "He missed the one last year, if he had missed this year ... well, I didn't want to put him through that type of situation again."

Mason, who has now won two of three games he has coached at Sun Devil Stadium (his first came as coach of the University of Cincinnati), said his 'Cats rose to the occasion, playing their best game of the season.

"Yes, this is the best game we've played because of who we played," he said. "Our program has progressed in the right direction over the past three years.