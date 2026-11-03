But ASU would not go away.

Flowers sprinted untouched for a 33-yard TD run just two minutes into the second half to pull the Devils within 20-14.

But Arizona turned to senior experience to secure the victory.

Malosi Leonard hauled in a 10-yard scoring pass from Johnson, who rolled to his right and threw across his body. Leonard caught the third-down pass and spun off Lamar Baker's tackle at the goal line for a 27-14 lead.

Two plays later, senior safety Brandon Nash stepped in front of Jeff Krohn's pass and returned it 13 yards for the game-clincher with 2:20 remaining in the third.

"This is the greatest feeling, to walk out of this stadium after winning the way we did," Nash said. "This makes up for a lot of things that went wrong this year."

ASU cut the deficit to 34-21 on Flowers' 3-yarder with 7:39 remaining, but could draw no closer thanks to Arizona's ball-control offense and swarming defense. Arizona posted four of its seven sacks in the fourth quarter to keep the Devils at arm's length.

"It looked like they were ready to just break it open any time, but they never could," Mackovic added. "That was terrific defense in that regard."

Farmer's 32 carries were the second-highest total of his Arizona career, and came in response to fans' pleas.

"Everyone said they wanted to see more of Clarence Farmer, so we gave it a shot," Mackovic said. "I just tried to answer the fans, make 'em happy."

And Farmer obliged.