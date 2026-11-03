Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leading up to that Nov. 28 matchup, which will be played right here in Tucson, we will be republishing the Arizona Daily Star’s coverage of each rivalry game — one a day — going back to their first meeting in 1899. Tune in daily for a blast from the past.
Some important things to keep in mind: This isn’t the 100th anniversary; the upcoming meeting will be the 100th time the teams have gone head-to-head. There were a number of years that they didn’t compete against one another. The Wildcats lead the all-time series vs. the Sun Devils, 52-46-1.
Matchup: Game 75
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Date: Nov. 23, 2001
Where: Tempe
Outcome: Arizona, 34-21
What was reported at the time:
By Charles Durrenberger
ARIZONA DAILY STAR
TEMPE — We always knew Arizona running back Clarence Farmer could run. Now we all know he has rhythm, too.
Farmer sparked a post-game melee after sprinting to midfield in the final seconds of Friday's 34-21 victory over archrival Arizona State and dancing atop the Sun Devil logo.
Hey, Sun Devils: It wasn't personal.
Farmer's gyrations were simply the cork bursting from the bottle of Wildcat frustration.
The combination of Farmer and wide receiver Bobby Wade helped the Cats snap a two-game losing streak to the Devils.
"This is just an indication of what the real Wildcats can do," said Farmer, who ended the season with 1,229 yards. "Any time you beat ASU, that's a good forecast for next year."
Farmer ran for 158 yards on a season-high 32 carries, and Wade set career-highs with 11 catches for 157 yards as the Wildcats finished the season 5-6 overall and 2-6 in the Pac-10.
The Cats, staying home during the bowl season for the third straight season, ended any bowl hopes for the Devils (4-6, 1-6), who close the season Dec. 1 at UCLA.
"This was our bowl game," Wade said. "This was our Rose Bowl."
ASU stacked the line of scrimmage, bent on slowing Farmer, the Pac-10's second-leading rusher coming into the game. Wade took advantage of single coverage, catching three balls on the opening drive of the game, including a 19-yard touchdown from Jason Johnson that set the tone.
Arizona stretched its lead to 20-0 on Johnson's 6-yard scramble and Farmer's 20-yard sprint, the latter coming after Jermaine Chatman picked off Tom Pace's pass on a flanker-reverse pass at the Arizona 22-yard line.
Arizona coach John Mackovic said he thought the quick start was the most important part of the game.
"It put the pressure on them," Mackovic said. "They had to play catch-up to us."
ASU got on the board when Andrew Walter hit Donnie O'Neal for a 19-yard scoring toss, but the Devils missed a golden opportunity on their next possession.
Delvon Flowers, who finished with 138 yards on 20 carries, fumbled at the Arizona 12, and safety Jarvie Worcester recovered.
But ASU would not go away.
Flowers sprinted untouched for a 33-yard TD run just two minutes into the second half to pull the Devils within 20-14.
But Arizona turned to senior experience to secure the victory.
Malosi Leonard hauled in a 10-yard scoring pass from Johnson, who rolled to his right and threw across his body. Leonard caught the third-down pass and spun off Lamar Baker's tackle at the goal line for a 27-14 lead.
Two plays later, senior safety Brandon Nash stepped in front of Jeff Krohn's pass and returned it 13 yards for the game-clincher with 2:20 remaining in the third.
"This is the greatest feeling, to walk out of this stadium after winning the way we did," Nash said. "This makes up for a lot of things that went wrong this year."
ASU cut the deficit to 34-21 on Flowers' 3-yarder with 7:39 remaining, but could draw no closer thanks to Arizona's ball-control offense and swarming defense. Arizona posted four of its seven sacks in the fourth quarter to keep the Devils at arm's length.
"It looked like they were ready to just break it open any time, but they never could," Mackovic added. "That was terrific defense in that regard."
Farmer's 32 carries were the second-highest total of his Arizona career, and came in response to fans' pleas.
"Everyone said they wanted to see more of Clarence Farmer, so we gave it a shot," Mackovic said. "I just tried to answer the fans, make 'em happy."
And Farmer obliged.
Climb into the Arizona Daily Star’s time machine as we revisit every Territorial Cup matchup between U of A and ASU football ahead of the Nov.…
In this Series
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU football rivalry matchup
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Updated
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU rivalry matchup
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Arizona-ASU Game 1: A ‘rough and tumble’ debut for football rivalry in 1899
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Updated
Arizona-ASU Game 2: Arizona shuts out Tempe Normal in 1902 clash
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