But it hastened the departure of Arizona coach Dick Tomey, who announced his resignation after the game.

Tomey's 14-year tenure at Arizona ended with a five-game losing streak that put the Wildcats at 5-6 overall, 3-5 in the Pac-10, and out of the bowl picture for the second consecutive season.

"Coach Tomey is the winningest coach in Arizona history and at Hawaii," senior quarterback Ortege Jenkins said. "It hurts that he's stepping down. You go to a school to play for a coach. You come to the UA to play for (Tomey)."

Tomey's final game saw the UA dominate the Sun Devils offensively, outgaining them 371-264 and outrushing them 195-75. The Wildcats' downfall came in the second half, when they lost two fumbles that led to 10 ASU points.

The most critical turnover came with six minutes remaining in the third quarter, when UA tailback Clarence Farmer mishandled a handoff from Jenkins in his own end zone. Terrell Suggs fell on the loose ball for a touchdown to give ASU a 20-17 lead.

The Wildcats opened the game with a number of quarterback draws and five-receiver sets that seemed to surprise ASU. Jenkins rushed 12 times for 24 yards in the first half, including a 2-yard touchdown run that gave the UA a 10-3 lead.

ASU (6-5, 3-5) stayed close with two field goals, and appeared to be lining up for a third early in the second half.

Instead, placekicker Mike Barth took the ball from holder Griffin Goodman and rushed 13 yards up the middle for a touchdown, putting the Sun Devils ahead 13-10 and setting the stage for a 24-point second half.