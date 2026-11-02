Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leading up to that Nov. 28 matchup, which will be played right here in Tucson, we will be republishing the Arizona Daily Star’s coverage of each rivalry game — one a day — going back to their first meeting in 1899. Tune in daily for a blast from the past.
Some important things to keep in mind: This isn’t the 100th anniversary; the upcoming meeting will be the 100th time the teams have gone head-to-head. There were a number of years that they didn’t compete against one another. The Wildcats lead the all-time series vs. the Sun Devils, 52-46-1.
Matchup: Game 74
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Date: Nov. 24, 2000
Where: Tucson
Winner: ASU, 30-17
What was reported at the time:
By Edward de la Fuente
ARIZONA DAILY STAR
For two straight years, Arizona and Arizona State played each other with a bowl bid on the line.
And for the second straight year, the Sun Devils capitalized on a fake field goal and a few critical takeaways to defeat the Wildcats.
ASU's 30-17 victory before 54,297 at Arizona Stadium yesterday catapults it into the postseason — its bowl bid likely will not be determined until the end of next week — and gives outgoing head coach Bruce Snyder another game.
But it hastened the departure of Arizona coach Dick Tomey, who announced his resignation after the game.
Tomey's 14-year tenure at Arizona ended with a five-game losing streak that put the Wildcats at 5-6 overall, 3-5 in the Pac-10, and out of the bowl picture for the second consecutive season.
"Coach Tomey is the winningest coach in Arizona history and at Hawaii," senior quarterback Ortege Jenkins said. "It hurts that he's stepping down. You go to a school to play for a coach. You come to the UA to play for (Tomey)."
Tomey's final game saw the UA dominate the Sun Devils offensively, outgaining them 371-264 and outrushing them 195-75. The Wildcats' downfall came in the second half, when they lost two fumbles that led to 10 ASU points.
The most critical turnover came with six minutes remaining in the third quarter, when UA tailback Clarence Farmer mishandled a handoff from Jenkins in his own end zone. Terrell Suggs fell on the loose ball for a touchdown to give ASU a 20-17 lead.
The Wildcats opened the game with a number of quarterback draws and five-receiver sets that seemed to surprise ASU. Jenkins rushed 12 times for 24 yards in the first half, including a 2-yard touchdown run that gave the UA a 10-3 lead.
ASU (6-5, 3-5) stayed close with two field goals, and appeared to be lining up for a third early in the second half.
Instead, placekicker Mike Barth took the ball from holder Griffin Goodman and rushed 13 yards up the middle for a touchdown, putting the Sun Devils ahead 13-10 and setting the stage for a 24-point second half.
The victory was a vindication for Snyder, whose firing was announced by ASU's athletic director last week in the midst of a three-game losing skid.
"I have said all year that I'm so proud of this team, with all the things that have happened to us throughout the year," Snyder said. "I don't think tonight was any different. They have shown up every time, and they don't let controversy get to them."
Climb into the Arizona Daily Star’s time machine as we revisit every Territorial Cup matchup between U of A and ASU football ahead of the Nov.…
In this Series
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU football rivalry matchup
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Updated
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU rivalry matchup
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Arizona-ASU Game 1: A ‘rough and tumble’ debut for football rivalry in 1899
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Updated
Arizona-ASU Game 2: Arizona shuts out Tempe Normal in 1902 clash
- 77 updates