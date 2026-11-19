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More than 10,000 cyclists will take to Tucson’s streets this weekend for Southern Arizona’s biggest and longest-running cycling event, El Tour de Tucson.

The 43rd annual El Tour de Tucson kicks off its 102-mile century ride at 7 a.m. Saturday at the Tucson Convention Center.

Throughout the century ride, cyclists will pass through various Tucson-area communities near the Rincon Mountains District, Vail, Green Valley, Sahuarita, the Tucson Mountains and more.

El Tour de Tucson also has four shorter-distance rides on Saturday: the 62-mile metric century, 32-mile half-metric century and two “fun” rides (three miles and one mile).

The metric century ride begins at 9 a.m., followed by the half-metric century at 10 a.m. The event’s fun rides begin earlier with an 8:15 a.m. start time.

If you’re looking to keep your feet on the ground, El Tour de Tucson offers a 5K run/walk that kicks off at 7:15 a.m.

All races will start and conclude at the TCC in Downtown Tucson.

Due to the size and distance of the annual cycling event, road closures can be expected across Tucson. Visit eltourdetucson.org for a full list of road closures.

Roads will begin reopening to the public around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Since El Tour de Tucson’s inception in the early 1980s, the event has raised $138 million for charities, including $8 million at last year’s event, according to the El Tour de Tucson website.