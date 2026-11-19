The Pima College men’s cross country team won its first NJCAA national championship since 1980 last weekend, while the women’s team finished second.
The men’s team claimed its second NJCAA team title with a final score of 45 points to top the 48-team field in Huntsville, Ala. Pima’s Jose Hernandez led the team with a fourth-place individual finish, finishing the 8K race in 25 minutes, 8.7 seconds. Teammate Caius Lastra (25:12.4) finished fifth, and Joseph Moreno was 10th in 25:24.6.
“The strategy was to work together for two miles, and then it was just push each other and execute what we needed to do,” Hernandez said in a press release. “That race was amazing (for me). I just went out and did what I needed to do. I knew I had to do this for the team and not for myself.”
First-year Pima coach Jon Harmon wants to see the program turn into a dynasty.
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“Once you win one, it’s a good feeling, but you want to win more …” he said in a press release. “They fought, and I’m very proud.”
— The women’s team finished second out of 41 teams in Huntsville, Ala., notching 104 points. Only powerful Mesa — which took the top five individual spots to finish with 15 points in capturing their straight title — finished ahead of the Aztecs.
Meredith Bauman led Pima by finishing in 10th place in the 5K race in 18 minutes, 55.1 seconds. Rayleigh Olsen was 13th in 18:57.8.
“We’re building something,” said Harmon of the women’s team in a press release. “They’re a young team. I’m excited for our future.”
Women’s soccer
Pima suffered its first and only loss of the season Tuesday at the NJCAA Division II Tournament in Huntsville, Ala.
The No. 4-seeded Aztecs (18-1-2) were eliminated with a 1-0 loss to No. 5 Pearl River (Miss.) CC (16-3), which scored the game’s only goal with 2:50 left.
Pima goalkeeper Amaya Andrade finished with seven saves as Pima outshot the Wildcats 16-11.
Sunday, Pima beat No. 9-seeded St. Charles (Mo.) CC 2-0 as Kailyn O’Connell and Ava Dagnino scored. St. Charles entered the game with an 18-0 record.
Pima’s record this season is its best since it went 18-1-1 in 2007. The Aztecs notched 11 shutouts this year.
Men’s soccer
Pima went 0-2 at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament in Huntsville, Ala., to finish its season with a 12-4-2 record.
Monday, the Aztecs lost 3-1 in penalty kicks to Madison (Wisc.) College in Pool D play. Dante Di Leva scored the Aztecs’ only goal in the 67th minute. Sunday, the Aztecs lost 3-2 to Iowa Lakes CC after scoring the first two goals of the game. Wei Wei Mannos and Noah Marshman both scored for Pima.
Pima advanced to the national tournament for the 10th straight year and the 12th time in the past 13 seasons.
Women’s basketball
The No. 2-ranked Aztecs, the defending national champs, are off to a 3-0 start. Saturday, Pima beat No. 19 Kansas City Kansas CC 75-69 at the ICCU Aztec Fall Classic as Reigne Waugh scored a team-high 16 points. Friday, Pima topped No. 5 Chattahoochee Valley (Ala.) CC 61-53.
The Aztecs will next play at the College of Southern Idaho Invitational from Thursday through Saturday in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Men’s basketball
The No. 7-ranked Aztecs went 4-0 last week to improve to 7-0. Pima finished off the perfect week by routing Community Christian College 106-63 as Kaelum Brown had 19 points and 17 rebounds.
Saturday, Malaki Cunningham-Hiadzi had 31 points as Pima rolled to a 127-80 victory over Community Christian College. Friday, the Aztecs beat visiting Cochise College 82-69 for their second win of the season over the Apaches. Isaiah Hill had 26 points in the win. Wednesday, beat Yavapai College 117-87 in Prescott as Hill had 28 points and 13 assists.
Pima next plays at Central Arizona College at 2 p.m. Saturday.