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The Pima College men’s cross country team won its first NJCAA national championship since 1980 last weekend, while the women’s team finished second.

The men’s team claimed its second NJCAA team title with a final score of 45 points to top the 48-team field in Huntsville, Ala. Pima’s Jose Hernandez led the team with a fourth-place individual finish, finishing the 8K race in 25 minutes, 8.7 seconds. Teammate Caius Lastra (25:12.4) finished fifth, and Joseph Moreno was 10th in 25:24.6.

“The strategy was to work together for two miles, and then it was just push each other and execute what we needed to do,” Hernandez said in a press release. “That race was amazing (for me). I just went out and did what I needed to do. I knew I had to do this for the team and not for myself.”

First-year Pima coach Jon Harmon wants to see the program turn into a dynasty.

“Once you win one, it’s a good feeling, but you want to win more …” he said in a press release. “They fought, and I’m very proud.”

— The women’s team finished second out of 41 teams in Huntsville, Ala., notching 104 points. Only powerful Mesa — which took the top five individual spots to finish with 15 points in capturing their straight title — finished ahead of the Aztecs.

Meredith Bauman led Pima by finishing in 10th place in the 5K race in 18 minutes, 55.1 seconds. Rayleigh Olsen was 13th in 18:57.8.

“We’re building something,” said Harmon of the women’s team in a press release. “They’re a young team. I’m excited for our future.”

Women’s soccer