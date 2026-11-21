When it came down to the final sprint to the end, that hard work paid off. She shaved off nearly 15 minutes from her time last year.

And what does she have in store to celebrate her big win?

"Well, I have some homework that I have to do, so I should get on that," Gilbert said.

"But," she added, "I'll celebrate with my parents and my friends as well."

Gilbert's teammate Anika Visser clenched second place, just 0.27 seconds behind her.

Among the roughly 11,000 cyclists who came out this year was 2026 UCI Road World Champion Brandon McNulty. McNulty held strong throughout the 102-mile race, leading a pack of 40 riders behind the breakaways.

In addition to the main race, the annual event also included 62- and 32-mile races, a 5K run and a fun ride. Kicking off each of the races was Tucson-born country singer Kayleigh Mathews. Just last month, Matthews received a four-chair turn during her blind audition on NBC's "The Voice."

Back over at the Tucson Convention Center, the El Tour Expo & Fiesta was in full swing, featuring food trucks, music and a beer garden.