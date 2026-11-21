At 7 a.m. Saturday, the first heat of riders in the 43rd El Tour de Tucson hit the road under a cloudy sky.
Starting at the intersection of South Stone Avenue and West Cushing Street, the 102-mile route would take them throughout Tucson, Vail and Corona De Tucson, before looping around Sahuarita and Green Valley and beelining straight for the Tucson Convention Center.
Early in the race, six riders broke away from the main pack, eventually building up a nearly four-minute lead.
By about 10:30 a.m., the overcast had faded and so did roughly half of the breakaways' lead.
The strategy ultimately proved successful, though. In the final sprint after turning left onto West Cushing Street from South Stone Avenue, Matan Sopher, 25, won first place with a time of 3:43:27.59.
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Originally from New Jersey, Sopher moved to Tucson to attend the University of Arizona.
"I graduated last May, and (I've) just been working at this a long time, so I'm just really, really happy to make this happen today," he said after being hurried over to the media tent after his victory.
A split second behind Sopher were Giovanni Romero, second place, and Ethan Puente, third place.
Emily Gilbert, the first-place women's finisher, came in less than two minutes later, with a time of 3:45:12.19. The 23-year-old University of Arizona student placed third in last year's race.
Throughout the race, Gilbert worked hard to hold a place near the front of a pack of riders behind the breakaway.
When it came down to the final sprint to the end, that hard work paid off. She shaved off nearly 15 minutes from her time last year.
And what does she have in store to celebrate her big win?
"Well, I have some homework that I have to do, so I should get on that," Gilbert said.
"But," she added, "I'll celebrate with my parents and my friends as well."
Gilbert's teammate Anika Visser clenched second place, just 0.27 seconds behind her.
Among the roughly 11,000 cyclists who came out this year was 2026 UCI Road World Champion Brandon McNulty. McNulty held strong throughout the 102-mile race, leading a pack of 40 riders behind the breakaways.
In addition to the main race, the annual event also included 62- and 32-mile races, a 5K run and a fun ride. Kicking off each of the races was Tucson-born country singer Kayleigh Mathews. Just last month, Matthews received a four-chair turn during her blind audition on NBC's "The Voice."
Back over at the Tucson Convention Center, the El Tour Expo & Fiesta was in full swing, featuring food trucks, music and a beer garden.
Since the inaugural El Tour de Tucson in 1983, the annual event has raised over $138 million for charities, including $8 million at last year’s event, according to the El Tour de Tucson website. During its run of over four decades, it has become one of the premier bike race events in the U.S., bringing in over 300,000 cyclists to the Old Pueblo.
Contact public safety reporter Griffin Salkowski at GSalkowski@tucson.com.