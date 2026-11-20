As thousands of cyclists make their final bike checks, mount up and idle at the starting line near the Tucson Convention Center for the 43rd annual El Tour de Tucson on Saturday morning, a longtime participant will be missing from the crowd.
Dr. Joe Lykins, who died from a heart attack in May at age 60, was an avid cyclist and physician who was set to participate in his 15th straight El Tour.
While Lykins won’t make it to the starting line, over 30 of his closest family members and friends will take to the streets of Tucson wearing a jersey bearing his image, gathering for a ride in his honor at the race he considered his home event. Members of the group are coming in from five different states to participate, some experienced cyclists who rode with him for years, while others are getting back on the bike for the first time in a long time, even since childhood.
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Making their way around Tucson for the 32-mile Metric Half-Century ride, the group is not there to chase a top finishing time, but to celebrate the passion and life of their husband, father and friend.
From 2011-25, Lykins rode in El Tour every year for 14 editions, often using the ride and the accompanying training sessions as opportunities to reconnect with cycling friends and family members who also participated in the event. His brother, Jim, rode in El Tour eight times, while his oldest son, Jude, completed the race three times.
Although Lykins won’t be riding for the first time in a decade and a half, his memory, spirit and image will be omnipresent in the hearts and minds of his friends on Saturday.
“When I think about all the lives he touched, it's such a loss for so many people,” said Dr. James Patrick, a longtime neighbor and friend who helped organize the memorial ride. “After he passed, I just tried to do something. I thought, ‘Well, hey, maybe if we did this, at least we'll carry him with us in spirit.’ ”
The idea of riding for Lykins in El Tour came about in the week after his passing. In the immediate aftermath, while discussing memories with the family, Patrick asked Lykins’ wife, Jane, whether he was already signed up for El Tour.
Patrick has lived across the street from the Lykins family for over 20 years, and remembers seeing Lykins head out for rides at 10 a.m. during the summer, battling both the hills and scorching heat.
Patrick occasionally joined him on rides, and despite his participation in other sports such as powerlifting, climbing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, he could never come close to touching Lykins on a bike.
“He was one of the few people in the world that I have ever come across that could make me feel lazy,” Patrick laughed. “At the same time, he never intended that; he just operated with humility and a total lack of pretension.”
Patrick recalled a time he ran into Lykins after the physician and cyclist completed the Leadville Trail 100 MTB, a prestigious and notoriously grueling 100-mile ultra-endurance mountain bike race in the Rocky Mountains. Patrick had participated in a race in San Diego around the same time.
When the two saw each other for the first time after competing in their respective events, Lykins immediately asked Patrick how his event in San Diego went. Patrick had to redirect the conversation to get Lykins to spill about his showing in one of the world’s toughest mountain bike races.
“I’m like, ‘Forget that, bro!’ You did Leadville! Tell me about Leadville,” he recalled. “That’s just the kind of guy he was.”
Humility played a large part in Lykins’ widespread impact. Stories shared at his celebration of life in May repeatedly described Joe as a steady, dependable, quiet and intentional man who made those around him better, whether at home, on a bike or at the hospital.
When Jane told Patrick that Lykins was signed up for El Tour at the time of his passing, several friends from around the country were set to fly down to Tucson to participate with him. The thought of turning the event into a tribute ride took off as a way to honor him and bring his loved ones together to participate in his favorite activity.
In response, Jane sent out an email to every cyclist that her husband rode with that she could think of and quarterbacked coordinating the get-together. His youngest son, Gabe, volunteered to make custom jerseys which each member of the group will don on Saturday.
Five members of the group who will each wear the jersey include friends and colleagues Neil Hall, Toby Freebourn, Rob Aaronson, James Belitsos and Jeff Aberly. All five are experienced cyclists in either road biking or mountain biking. Hall remembers Lykins as a kind, humble man who would always try to make those around him feel better about themselves.
“He was such a sweetheart,” Hall said of his friend. “I have a lot of friends, and you know how guys are, they like to pick on each other and play jokes and stuff. Joe never did that. He was always building you up.”
The jerseys are incredibly personalized. The primary color is orange, an homage to Lykins’ favorite team, the Cincinnati Bengals, while also being bright and easy to spot. Royal blue mountains spill across the front and back, with an accent line in orange cutting through the middle, a touch Gabe thought was fitting due to his father’s mountain biking career. The Rod of Asclepius sits on the left sleeve, an homage to Lykins’ career in medicine.
An image of Lykins smiling in his biking gear is displayed on the back with the text “Dr. Joe Lykins Memorial Ride” above. Below the image are his birth and death dates.
On race day, Patrick will serve as the group’s sweeper, carrying extra air canisters and tire tubes at the rear of the pack to make repairs on the fly and ensure no one falls behind and everyone makes it to the aid stations safely.
Trailing the pack, Patrick will see all the tribute jerseys stretched out in front of him on Saturday as the group traverses Tucson, a thought which saddens the neighbor and friend, but also serves as a reminder of the way Lykins approached life.
“He was the kind of guy who just engaged with life rather than sitting around and letting things happen to him,” Patrick said. “He would step up, step out and do what he did every day. He would go to work, save lives and then come home and get on his bike and bust his butt for three hours. That’s engaging with life right there.”
The front of the jersey bears the phrase “See you at the top,” a familiar expression among cyclists. Jane suggested the phrase, and Gabe incorporated it into the design.
“My mom explained to me that phrase is pretty common with cyclists, especially with uphill races,” Lykins’ youngest son said. “Naturally, if you pass someone or you guys split up after biking together for a while, you’d say that. I figured there was definitely something thematic about that.”
Gabe described his father as a quiet man whose mind was almost always working or problem-solving. He painted a picture of Lykins as someone who had a knack for finding practical solutions for problems without drawing attention to himself, often helping someone arrive at an answer while making them feel as if they had figured it out themselves.
His sons remember him as the father who could fix nearly anything around the house and made an effort to tinker with them, teaching plumbing, electrical work and car maintenance. Lykins, Jude and Gabe particularly connected over some pesky used cars that required constant maintenance in his final years.
“He was always busy, but always had time, sort of thing,” Jude said of his father. “He was a very crafty, fixer kind of guy. If he saw something broken, whether it be in the human body or somewhere around the house, he would fix it.”
Cycling was another part of Lykins’ life that became a family connection, even if his sons’ passion for the sport never took off to the same degree.
“I wish I could ask him why he chose cycling,” Gabe said. “I’ve never really been a cyclist and it’s sad because he tried to get me and my brother into it. Ever since we were kids, we had bikes and would ride around the neighborhood, but it just hurts your ass, man.”
Gabe hasn’t ridden in the event since he was a kid, but Jude made the effort last year, completing the 62-mile El Tour Metric Century route. He did a considerable amount of training with his dad, something which he remembers and cherishes even more than the race itself. Jude also made an effort to remember and honor his dad when he biked the entire length of Liechtenstein in Europe this summer.
“Part of (what I remember and am proud of) was the fact that I did it and proved that I could still bike 60 miles and get myself in good enough shape to handle that discomfort,” his oldest son said. “In hindsight, I’m so grateful for the training time and one-on-one rides we did in preparation.”
Jane expects Saturday to be full of a wide range of emotions. For the first time in years, she will ride the 32-mile route herself rather than serve in her usual role of supporter from the sidelines.
For years, Jane was Lykins’ El Tour nutritionist, assistant, cheerleader and photographer. This year, she’s taken on the role of rider and event planner. She’s even worked on distributing well over a dozen bikes from the family’s garage for other participants to borrow.
“It’s been a bit of a roller coaster,” Jane said regarding her preparation. “I’m not a cyclist, so just the nerves and hope of finishing the 32 miles are in my head, along with thinking about him constantly while doing it. Also tuning up his bikes — one of his amazing cyclist friends came over because I know nothing about bikes and spent like six hours tuning up all the bikes people will be borrowing, so that was incredibly emotional in itself.”
“He would be so excited seeing all these people wanting to ride,” Jane added. “Those bikes were his babies, but of course he wouldn’t want them to just sit on the racks … There are 13 in the garage total. His favorite phrase was, ‘How many bikes do you need? One more than you have.’ ”
After the ride, the group will gather at Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink downtown, a restaurant the family visited throughout the years and a fitting place to remember a man whose favorite answer to the question of what he wanted for dinner was usually pizza.
Over pizza and drinks, stories will be shared, along with a video featuring a compilation of footage from Lykins’ races and finishes. For Jane, the hope is that the gathering will expand on even more stories told than the ones shared during Lykins’ two-hour open mic celebration of life in May, while also keeping all who love Lykins and his family connected.
“The support has been overwhelming since the beginning,” Jane said. “Joe was a really quiet guy until you got to know him, and I kind of felt like only a handful of people took the time to truly know him. It turns out, hundreds of people did … We had almost 300 people at his memorial, so doing this with cycling and having all these people come out, I’m really, really honored. I know he would be super jazzed. He loved it when people wanted to love his sport.
“I don’t want to let these people drift from my heart or let Joe drift from our memory. I just want to wander the room and hear more stories that maybe I haven’t heard or ones I have heard be retold again.”
Saturday’s ride is supposed to be a fun but challenging opportunity to honor Lykins, but it’s also about much more than remembering the many races he completed or countless miles he rode.
It’s about those who rode beside him, the family he taught and supported, the patients he cared for, the coworkers he battled challenging cases with and the friends who found motivation from watching him saddle up on his bicycle.
As the group traverses Tucson, they’ll carry Lykins with them on their backs and in their hearts, along with the iconic phrase that has always belonged to cycling, but now means something more to all who bear his orange and blue jersey.
“See you at the top.”
Mac is the Arizona Daily Star's Community Sports Reporter. Reach him via email at mfriday@tucson.com