“I’m like, ‘Forget that, bro!’ You did Leadville! Tell me about Leadville,” he recalled. “That’s just the kind of guy he was.”

Humility played a large part in Lykins’ widespread impact. Stories shared at his celebration of life in May repeatedly described Joe as a steady, dependable, quiet and intentional man who made those around him better, whether at home, on a bike or at the hospital.

When Jane told Patrick that Lykins was signed up for El Tour at the time of his passing, several friends from around the country were set to fly down to Tucson to participate with him. The thought of turning the event into a tribute ride took off as a way to honor him and bring his loved ones together to participate in his favorite activity.

In response, Jane sent out an email to every cyclist that her husband rode with that she could think of and quarterbacked coordinating the get-together. His youngest son, Gabe, volunteered to make custom jerseys which each member of the group will don on Saturday.

Five members of the group who will each wear the jersey include friends and colleagues Neil Hall, Toby Freebourn, Rob Aaronson, James Belitsos and Jeff Aberly. All five are experienced cyclists in either road biking or mountain biking. Hall remembers Lykins as a kind, humble man who would always try to make those around him feel better about themselves.

“He was such a sweetheart,” Hall said of his friend. “I have a lot of friends, and you know how guys are, they like to pick on each other and play jokes and stuff. Joe never did that. He was always building you up.”