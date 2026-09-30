Hometown Showdown is a recurring reader-voting series built around local pride, school spirit and friendly rivalries. Every other week, readers vote on a new category. Cast your vote now in this week’s poll.
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Cast your vote now in this week’s Hometown Showdown, a contest for sports fans built around local pride, school spirit and friendly rivalries.
Scores and schedules for Southern Arizona high school football teams.
Tucson High’s Ezra Spivey is a standout receiver, defensive back and special teams standout for the Badgers. Spivey rarely leaves the field for THS.
Layla Curtis, a standout player and charismatic leader of the Tuba City Warriors, embodies a new generation of Navajo basketball talent.