Butler challenged the seniors not to let Curtis take over the leadership role, but after a while, it was obvious they knew who was leading them. It was Layla Curtis.

But her dad made sure Layla never got special privilege, never acted bigger than anyone else.

"We already knew what was boiling," Donnie Curtis said. "But we just had to keep pushing her, and pushing her to get better. The main thing was to keep her humble. She seems to handle it pretty good.

"Even in junior high, she would bring so many people to come watch her play. People would say, 'I've never seen this many people at a junior high game.' She just got used to it. Even in junior high, people wanted to take pictures with her. She's used to it."

This summer, she played in Section 7 with Tuba City, in NABI and for a top club program in California.

When she feels life is going too fast, she comes back to Gap, her roots.

She is grounded with a strong Christian family. She recently went on a church retreat with her family, where they sang Christian songs throughout the evening, and then she went horseback riding.

On the wall in their home's front room are Layla's awards, from cross-country running medals to the Most Valuable Player plaque the AIA gave her for her efforts in the Copper State basketball championship game. Her favorite Bible verse is also there: "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."

She will pray with her grandmother.