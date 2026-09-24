Ezra Spivey rarely leaves the field.
Tucson High’s do-everything junior is a wide receiver, safety, punter, returner and field-goal holder for the Badgers. The only time he’s not in the game for Tucson High is during kickoff coverage.
If Spivey could choose one position, it would be receiver.
“If we need the ball to get a first down, (Tucson High head coach Zachary Neveleff) knows where to go,” Spivey said.
Spivey’s impact was felt in all areas of Tucson High’s thrilling 24-23 overtime win over Sierra Vista Buena. Spivey caught the game-tying touchdown in overtime, converted two fake punts into first downs with a 27-yard pass and a run, and he was the PAT holder on the game-winning kick in overtime.
Spivey had three catches for 16 yards and a touchdown, two rush attempts for 21 yards, eight tackles and two tackles for loss in the win for Tucson High, which put the Badgers at 3-1 leading up to their home contest with Casa Grande Vista Grande Friday at 7 p.m.
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Oh, and in case you’re wondering, no, he’s not related to Arizona wide receiver Tre Spivey — or Tre’s dad, former Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star infielder Junior Spivey, a member of the 2001 World Series team.
“Everybody always ask me that, but I’m not,” Ezra Spivey said.
His older brother, Nate Spivey, was a two-way standout for Salpointe Catholic from 2021-24. The older Spivey had 982 passing yards, 410 rushing yards and 25 total touchdowns. He finished with 2,511 all-purpose yards for the Lancers. Spivey also totaled 215 tackles and 10 interceptions as a defensive back.
Ezra Spivey is making a name for himself at Tucson High and has 1,097 all-purpose yards with 10 touchdowns, along with 169 tackles and 12 interceptions at safety.
Spivey’s versatility was on display last week against Buena, which is why he was selected by ESPN Tucson’s “Spears & Ali” as the high school football player of the week.
How were you guys able to pull off a one-point win?
A: “We kept our composure and our (offensive line) was a key factor. They did really good that game and helped us get the win.”
Where did you develop the versatility as a football player?
A: “It started when I was younger. I worked out with my dad and my older brother a lot.”
Do you have a favorite football team?
A: “Alabama. I still like Alabama to this day.”
Speaking of Alabama, have you met ex-Badger and former Alabama and NFL cornerback Levi Wallace?
A: “Yeah, I’ve seen him a couple of times. I work at the same gym as his family, so I’ve been around him.”
Is Wallace’s football journey inspirational considering he was in your shoes not too long ago?
A: “It is inspirational, because if he could do it, I could do it.”
Why did you choose Tucson High instead of Salpointe Catholic like your brother?
A: “My older brother went to Salpointe and I didn’t want to be in his shadow, so I went to Tucson High.”
What was that dynamic like with your older brother growing up?
A: “Me and him were really close. Everything we did, we did it together. As we’ve gotten older, we’ve kind of departed, but we still stay in contact. I love him to death.”
What do you like to do when you’re not playing football?
A: “I like to do homework. I like to focus on my grades first and hang out with my family. If I’m not doing that, I’m either playing (video games) or building legos.”
What’s your favorite subject in school?
A: “I like math.”
What do you plan to do for a career beyond football?
A: “I want to go to college and study criminal justice. I want to go into the police force or the Marines.”
You have aspirations to play college football, so what are you doing that will help get you there?
A: “Just working hard and staying humble. Helping my teammates and pushing everybody to be their best.”
What’s the mindset going into this week against Vista Grande?
A: “We just need to keep working, study film, watch film, talk and prepare for what we need to do. Keep it rolling.”
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports