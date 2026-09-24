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Ezra Spivey rarely leaves the field.

Tucson High’s do-everything junior is a wide receiver, safety, punter, returner and field-goal holder for the Badgers. The only time he’s not in the game for Tucson High is during kickoff coverage.

If Spivey could choose one position, it would be receiver.

“If we need the ball to get a first down, (Tucson High head coach Zachary Neveleff) knows where to go,” Spivey said.

Spivey’s impact was felt in all areas of Tucson High’s thrilling 24-23 overtime win over Sierra Vista Buena. Spivey caught the game-tying touchdown in overtime, converted two fake punts into first downs with a 27-yard pass and a run, and he was the PAT holder on the game-winning kick in overtime.

Spivey had three catches for 16 yards and a touchdown, two rush attempts for 21 yards, eight tackles and two tackles for loss in the win for Tucson High, which put the Badgers at 3-1 leading up to their home contest with Casa Grande Vista Grande Friday at 7 p.m.

Oh, and in case you’re wondering, no, he’s not related to Arizona wide receiver Tre Spivey — or Tre’s dad, former Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star infielder Junior Spivey, a member of the 2001 World Series team.

“Everybody always ask me that, but I’m not,” Ezra Spivey said.

His older brother, Nate Spivey, was a two-way standout for Salpointe Catholic from 2021-24. The older Spivey had 982 passing yards, 410 rushing yards and 25 total touchdowns. He finished with 2,511 all-purpose yards for the Lancers. Spivey also totaled 215 tackles and 10 interceptions as a defensive back.