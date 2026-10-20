No. 24 Cienega (4-4) at No. 7 Desert View (8-0)
Location: 4101 E. Valencia Road
Notable: The battle for the 5A Southern Region comes down to a clash at Desert View between the Bobcats and the Jaguars. Cienega is on the fringe of the playoff bubble, occupying the final 5A spot at No. 24. The No. 7 Jaguars are rolling as the lone undefeated team in Southern Arizona entering Week 9 and continue to scale the rankings as the playoffs approach. Both teams are 4-0 in region play. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
No. 22 Pueblo (6-2) at No. 24 Sahuarita (6-2)
Location: 350 W. Sahuarita Road, Sahuarita
Notable: The 4A Gila Region comes down to a battle between the Warriors and the Mustangs, carrying major playoff implications for both teams. The two squads are level at 6-2 overall and 4-0 in region play, likely with just one team to stay positioned in the 4A playoff picture. Sahuarita head coach Jake Allen coached at Pueblo from 2020 to 2023, before departing for Sahuarita. Both teams have won three straight region games for a 3-0 region record, setting up a major collision course for Friday. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. in Sahuarita.
Mac is the Arizona Daily Star's Community Sports Reporter. Reach him via email at mfriday@tucson.com