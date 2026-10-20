Prefer us on Google Learn More

No. 24 Cienega (4-4) at No. 7 Desert View (8-0)

Location: 4101 E. Valencia Road

Notable: The battle for the 5A Southern Region comes down to a clash at Desert View between the Bobcats and the Jaguars. Cienega is on the fringe of the playoff bubble, occupying the final 5A spot at No. 24. The No. 7 Jaguars are rolling as the lone undefeated team in Southern Arizona entering Week 9 and continue to scale the rankings as the playoffs approach. Both teams are 4-0 in region play. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

No. 22 Pueblo (6-2) at No. 24 Sahuarita (6-2)

Location: 350 W. Sahuarita Road, Sahuarita