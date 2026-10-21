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Week 9 is a pivotal mark in the high school football season, as key region title races will be decided across a slate of highly anticipated games at all levels.

2A South 1 Region champs No. 14 Tanque Verde visit 2A South 2 champs No. 1 Willcox for the outright region title in the 2A crossover game to end the regular season.

In Conference 4A, No. 22 Pueblo visits No. 24 Sahuarita for the Gila Region title. Both teams enter with 6-2 records overall and 3-0 region records. Only one will emerge perfect as region champ.

The case is the same for the 5A Southern, as No. 7 Desert View hosts No. 24 Cienega. Both teams are 4-0 in the region, but face very different paths in the playoffs, as Desert View remains the only undefeated team in Southern Arizona, while the Bobcats occupy the last 5A playoff spot.

FRIDAY

2A

San Carlos (1-8) at Catalina (3-6)

Location: 3645 E. Pima St.

Notable: Both teams are ineligible for the postseason, meaning that Friday is the season finale for the Braves and the Trojans. The two teams have multiple common opponents, with both squads taking down Scottsdale Coronado earlier in the season. Catalina has beaten Santa Rita and Desert Christian, two teams San Carlos lost to.

Scottsdale Coronado (0-9) at Santa Rita (2-7)

Location: 3951 S. Pantano Road