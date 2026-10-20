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On the heels of a 2A semifinal appearance in 2025, No. 14 Tanque Verde (6-2) looked as if it had all the pieces in place to make another run for the title in 2026.

The Hawks unexpectedly lost senior quarterback Nate Hallums to injury in their fifth game of the season, requiring the team to double down on its already run-focused motion offense.

Friday night’s victory over No. 23 Tombstone was the latest step forward for a thriving Tanque Verde program, as they overcame harsh, windy conditions for a 42-18 victory, securing the 2A South 1 Region Championship and setting up a date with No. 1 Willcox (9-0) this upcoming Friday for the outright 2A South title, a rematch from last season.

“This is really exciting to me,” Tanque Verde head coach Jeff Bollnow said postgame regarding the region title. “Even with the weather, the guys were locked in. We had to make some changes to our game plan and had those conversations early and often about some of the ways we could make choices with the crazy wind.”

Sustained winds of 30 to 35 miles per hour with gusts past 60 worked their way through Tanque Verde on Friday night, creating chaos and forcing two already run-heavy teams to dive even further into their ground-and-pound playbooks.

Luckily for the Hawks, junior receiver-turned-quarterback Gaines Gooch has provided a steady, explosive hand for the Tanque Verde rushing offense. Gooch took over for Hallums and has learned the playbook and role over time, leading the Hawks to four straight wins in which they have outscored their opponents 190-24.