Former Salpointe Catholic High School standout and current Atlanta Falcons star running back Bijan Robinson is seeking a bigger payday, joining Lions standout Jahmyr Gibbs as a training camp "hold-in."
Robinson didn't participate in the Falcons' first day of training camp on Wednesday, as he's still in ongoing conversations with his team about a potential long-term contract.
He has been selected to the Pro Bowl the past two seasons and was a first-team All-Pro last season. Robinson led the NFL in rushing yards (1,478) and scrimmage yards (2,298). He has 5,648 all-purpose yards and 34 total touchdowns in his first three seasons since being selected by the Falcons at No. 8 overall in the 2023 draft.
Robinson and Gibbs could reset the running back market with new deals, as Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley is currently the NFL's highest-paid running back, with his contract worth an annual average of $20.6 million.