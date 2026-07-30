Robinson didn't participate in the Falcons' first day of training camp on Wednesday, as he's still in ongoing conversations with his team about a potential long-term contract.

He has been selected to the Pro Bowl the past two seasons and was a first-team All-Pro last season. Robinson led the NFL in rushing yards (1,478) and scrimmage yards (2,298). He has 5,648 all-purpose yards and 34 total touchdowns in his first three seasons since being selected by the Falcons at No. 8 overall in the 2023 draft.