Their father, Junior Spivey, was a second baseman for the World Series-winning Arizona Diamondbacks in 2001 and was a National League All-Star. Spivey played minor-league baseball for the Tucson Toros, which was rebranded to the Tucson Sidewinders, a Triple-A affiliate of the Diamondbacks.

Tucson Electric Park (now Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium) held “Junior Spivey Bobblehead Night” for a game in 2003, before he was part of a multi-player trade with the Milwaukee Brewers.

So, it was natural for the younger Spiveys to pursue the family business and play baseball. Tre Spivey is the third Ernest Spivey of the family tree, with his father being the second one, which is why he prefers to go by Junior.

Junior Spivey “didn’t care what we did, he just wanted us to give all of our effort into it,” Tre Spivey said.

“Whether it’s football, basketball, baseball or track, just put 100% effort into it and he was going to be proud of us regardless,” he added.

But Junior Spivey “never took it easy on us,” Tre Spivey said.

“Whatever we get, we have to earn it,” Spivey said. “He instilled those qualities with both of us. He taught us the right way to go about things. He taught us lessons even when we didn’t realize we were being taught lessons. That has allowed us to propel us throughout high school and college and have success.”

Tre Spivey was a multi-sport athlete growing up in Chandler. He played football, baseball, basketball and track. When Spivey was in high school at Chandler Hamilton, baseball came to a halt for two reasons. The first reason: baseball tryouts overlapped with football recruiting.