For Jaxon Griffin, being teammates with his older brother is “a dream come true.”

“Being able to play with my big brother, it’s awesome,” said Griffin. “When he was in high school, he was my hero. He was all-state, playing football and I was in the eighth grade. It doesn’t feel real that we’re playing on the same team right now. As a kid, your older is someone you idolize. It’s a cool experience to be on the same team.”

The Griffin brothers are a little over four years apart, and they have two older siblings.

“We meshed pretty well as kids,” Jake Griffin said. “It was fun. Jaxon was always a rowdy kid. My older brother, Logan, and I would always try to get him upset, because it was always funny to see him freak out. He was super energetic. It was fun.”

Their father, Doug Griffin, was an offensive lineman at Utah State and “ever since we were little kids, he was always the idol and we wanted to be like him,” Jake Griffin said. So, they followed pops’ path and played football.

Jake Griffin was a defensive lineman when he started playing football, but moved to offensive line at Red Mountain High School in Mesa. Griffin’s growth as a football player inspired Jaxon Griffin, who also played basketball growing up, to dedicate his work ethic to football.

“Jake is definitely one of the biggest football influences in my life,” the younger Griffin said. “I’ve always wanted to be like big bro. I would be shocked if I was sitting in the same place that I’m in if it weren’t for Jake.”