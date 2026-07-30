"Gavin Hunter, he played outstanding for three weeks — as good as any safety in the Big 12, and then Treydan Stukes comes in, and Gavin hardly sees the field until the (Holiday Bowl) and then plays fantastic,” Gonzales said. “We couldn't do what we did in the second half if Gavin Hunter wasn't able to sit in the middle of the field and play safety and boundary safety. …

“He never wavered. He knew the plan going in. 'You're going in, but when Treydan Stukes is healthy, Treydan is going to play.' Gavin played well enough and played at such an elite level; if I was Gavin Hunter, I would've been like, 'We're winning football games and we just beat Kansas State and we gave up 180 yards with me as safety. Why are you taking me off the field?'

"And he never had that attitude, because he understood and was learning from those guys. I couldn't be more proud of Gavin Hunter for his mature factor. Two years ago, I tried to run Gavin Hunter out of here because I didn't think he was mature enough and was going to become one of who we are.

"He was like, 'You ain't getting rid of me. I'm going to play here and make you want me.' And he did. I love Gavin Hunter for his development and maturity. I'm excited to see what 2026 brings to him."

Gonzales didn’t rule out replacing Stukes, Smith and Johnson — who rarely left the field — by committee, but “if we get three that can play as consistent as the big three, then we'll play them."

Arizona cornerback Jay’Vion Cole, who was also limited this spring, “is the best corner in the Big 12 coming back,” Gonzales said. Cole had the second-most interceptions (four) in the Big 12 last season.