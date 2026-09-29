No. 9 Desert View (5-0) at Sunnyside (2-3)

Notable: The iconic Duel in the District returns for another installment this upcoming Thursday at Sunnyside at 7 p.m. Sunnyside leads the all-time series between the two schools 16-7, but Desert View has won five of the last seven. Desert View won the 2024 duel in overtime 29-28, and cruised to a 35-14 win in 2025. The Jaguars are one of the top teams in Southern Arizona and have not lost a regular-season game since Nov. 1, 2024.