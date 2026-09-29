No. 9 Desert View (5-0) at Sunnyside (2-3)
Location: 1725 E. Bilby Road
Notable: The iconic Duel in the District returns for another installment this upcoming Thursday at Sunnyside at 7 p.m. Sunnyside leads the all-time series between the two schools 16-7, but Desert View has won five of the last seven. Desert View won the 2024 duel in overtime 29-28, and cruised to a 35-14 win in 2025. The Jaguars are one of the top teams in Southern Arizona and have not lost a regular-season game since Nov. 1, 2024.
No. 15 Sabino (2-3) at No. 6 Pusch Ridge (5-1)
Location: 9500 N. Oracle Road
Notable: Pusch Ridge and Sabino have met nine times in their history at the 3A level, with the Sabercats holding a 5-4 advantage entering the 2026 matchup. Sabino enters after a tumultuous few weeks following a canceled contest against Coolidge and a loss to Sahuaro. Pusch Ridge is rolling after three consecutive wins over Catalina Foothills, Florence and Thatcher. Kick is set for 6 p.m. on Friday at Pusch Ridge.
Mac is the Arizona Daily Star's Community Sports Reporter. Reach him via email at mfriday@tucson.com