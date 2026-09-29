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With less than 15 seconds left to play, Catalina Foothills needed a miracle. The Falcons trailed No. 18 Pueblo 28-14, but refused to roll over and suffer their fifth consecutive loss of the season.

What followed was something out of a football fairy tale. Catalina Foothills found a way to score, recover an onside kick, score again and convert a 2-point conversion to knock off the ranked Warriors 29-28 for its first victory of the season.

“We came back and battled to the end,” Falcons’ head coach Daniel Sainz said. “We joke about the football gods, but sometimes they pay you back.”

Foothills’ miraculous comeback began with a touchdown on fourth-and-long from the 35-yard line. After a dominant third quarter by the Warriors, the two sides traded possession of the pigskin throughout the fourth quarter. Falcons’ junior quarterback Drew Kumar connected with junior receiver Payson Wooley to close the lead to 28-21 with less than 10 seconds remaining.

The Falcons then managed to recover their onside kick before moving into Pueblo territory after consecutive penalties from the Warriors. Twenty-five penalty yards set the Falcons up on the Warriors’ 30 with a chance for the win.

With three seconds remaining on the clock, Kumar took the snap, stood in the pocket, then rolled to his right. On the run, he launched a deep ball to the right side of the end zone, aiming for the group of bodies with a prayer that a player in a royal blue jersey would haul it in.

The buzzer blared as the ball hurtled through the air. Falcons’ senior receiver Aziz Kassire timed his jump perfectly in triple coverage, securing the catch with enough room to come down in bounds.