Sahuaro senior Anakin Alexander led Southern Arizona rushers with 256 yards on 43 carries and a touchdown. The Cougars also ran for 319 yards on 54 attempts as a team. Cienega junior Josiah Keyes followed with 217 yards on 32 carries and two touchdowns. Tombstone senior Xavier Lopez rushed for 241 yards on 27 carries with two touchdowns, while Willcox junior Asher Ward had 167 yards on 15 carries and two scores and senior Kaleb Cooke added 134 yards on 13 carries with three touchdowns.

Willcox rushed for 369 yards as a team, followed by Tanque Verde, as the Hawks ran for 310 yards on 34 carries with six touchdowns.

Tucson senior Josh Cota rushed for 130 yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns, while Mountain View junior Drake Davis had 125 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown. Benson junior Cohen Barney added 110 yards on 10 carries with three touchdowns, and Ironwood Ridge junior Gabriel Frazier had 112 yards on nine carries with a touchdown.

Catalina Foothills senior Khalil Azzam rushed for 106 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown and added a 2-point conversion catch. Marana junior Jeffrey Smith III rounded out the group with 101 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown.

Mac’s Friday Fact

Mica Mountain head football coach Jay Campos won his 150th game on Friday with the Thunderbolts’ 42-7 win over Sahuarita. Campos began his head coaching career at Sabino in 2003 and was with the Sabercats until 2016. He came aboard with Mica Mountain in 2025, winning the 4A State Championship with a 12-2 record.

Quotable