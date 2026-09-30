Week 6 marks the beginning of region play for the remainder of teams that did not start last week, as well as several top rivalry clashes around Southern Arizona to kick off the second half of the regular season.
In Conference 3A, No. 15 Sabino and No. 6 Pusch Ridge, the only two local teams in the conference, clash in a rivalry matchup for the 10th time in history on Friday.
5A play leads off with the iconic Duel in the District rivalry game for Sunnyside Union School District supremacy on Thursday between No. 9 Desert View and Sunnyside. Desert View leads the rivalry 16-7 all time with back-to-back wins.
THURSDAY
2A
Catalina (2-4) at Palo Verde (3-3)
Location: 3645 E. Pima St.
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Notable: The Trojans and Titans have played 42 times across their history, dating back to a 20-14 Catalina win all the way back in 1963. Palo Verde senior quarterback Jackson Tyson is seventh in passing in 2A with 829 yards through the air.
5A
No. 9 Desert View (5-0) at Sunnyside (2-3)
Location: 1725 E. Bilby Road
Notable: The iconic Duel in the District returns for another installment this upcoming Thursday at Sunnyside at 7 p.m. Sunnyside leads the all-time series between the two schools 16-7, but Desert View has won five of the last seven. Desert View won the 2024 duel in overtime 29-28, and cruised to a 35-14 win in 2025. The Jaguars are one of the top teams in Southern Arizona and have not lost a regular-season game since Nov. 1, 2024.
FRIDAY
2A
No. 3 Willcox (6-0) at Desert Christian (2-4)
Location: 7525 E. Speedway
Notable: Desert Christian has been on a roll the past two weeks, winning its first two games of the season against San Carlos and Phoenix Madison Highland Prep; however, the toughest challenger on the Eagles’ schedule comes to town on Friday. Willcox is a 2A title contender and one of the top rushing teams in the state, accumulating 1,692 yards and 30 touchdowns on the ground.
Tombstone (2-4) at Santa Rita (1-5)
Location: 3951 S. Pantano Road
Notable: The Yellow Jackets and Eagles first played each other all the way back in 1969. They did not meet again for nearly 50 years, reigniting the matchup in 2018. Both teams are in slumps, but Tombstone has nearly 4.5 times the offensive production as Santa Rita.
No. 15 Tanque Verde (3-3) at Bisbee (1-5)
Location: 325 School Terrace Road, Bisbee
Notable: The Hawks and Pumas meet in a battle of ground attack versus air attack. Tanque Verde has run for 1,558 yards and 22 touchdowns through its three-back rushing effort. Bisbee senior quarterback Tryston Meyer has completed 56% of his passes for 1,028 yards and four touchdowns to eight interceptions.
3A
No. 15 Sabino (2-3) at No. 6 Pusch Ridge (5-1)
Location: 9500 N. Oracle Road
Notable: Pusch Ridge and Sabino have met nine times in their history at the 3A level, with the Sabercats holding a 5-4 advantage entering the 2026 matchup. Sabino enters after a tumultuous few weeks following a canceled contest against Coolidge and a loss to Sahuaro. Pusch Ridge is rolling after three consecutive wins over Catalina Foothills, Florence and Thatcher.
4A
Catalina Foothills (1-4) at Amphitheater (1-4)
Location: 125 W. Yavapai Road
Notable: Both the Falcons and Panthers are looking for their second win this season. Amphi’s lone win this season came against Somerton, while the Falcons shocked No. 22 Pueblo with a miraculous 15 points in the final seconds this past Friday.
No. 2 Mica Mountain (5-0) at Douglas (4-1)
Location: 1550 E. 15th St, Douglas
Notable: Mica Mountain head football coach Jay Campos won his 150th game last Friday with the Thunderbolts’ 42-7 win over Sahuarita. Campos began his head coaching career at Sabino in 2003 and was with the Sabercats until 2016. He came aboard with Mica Mountain in 2025, winning the 4A State Championship after a 12-2 record.
No. 11 Walden Grove (2-2) at No. 25 Sahuaro (2-3)
Location: 545 N. Camino Seco
Notable: Walden Grove looks to get back into the fray after Empire canceled its game with the Red Wolves last week. Week 6’s contest will be the first in cardinal and white for Salpointe Catholic transfer quarterback Matthew Avelar, who looks to lead Walden on a playoff push. No. 25 Sahuaro hosts after a win over 3A No. 15 Sabino last week. The two schools have met every season since 2020. The Red Wolves have never lost to the Cougars.
Empire (0-5) at Cholla (3-2)
Location: 2001 W. Starr Pass Blvd.
Notable: Cholla is 3-2 at the halfway point for the first time in nearly a decade, with the most recent start of that record all the way back in 2017. Since then, the Chargers have won 17 games and lost 56.
Rincon/University (0-5) at No. 22 Pueblo (3-2)
Location: 3500 S. 12th Ave.
Notable: The Rangers have surrendered 239 points in five games to just 12 points from two touchdowns. Pueblo has not lost to Rincon since 2006, winning six straight meetings between the two teams. The Warriors boast the most prolific QB-WR combo in the state with Roman Otero and Jesus Enriquez, who have connected 31 times for 704 yards and 10 touchdowns
No. 24 Sahuarita (3-2) at Rio Rico (1-4)
Location: 590 Camino Lito Galindo, Rio Rico
Notable: Rio Rico has beaten Sahuarita just three times in 24 meetings. The Mustangs are a fringe 4A playoff team with potential for more as one of the strongest teams in their region at the halfway point.
5A
Canyon del Oro (2-3) at Casa Grande Vista Grande (3-2)
Location: 1556 N. Arizola Road
Notable: CDO and Vista Grande played for the first time back in 2018, and the Dorados have never lost to the Spartans. CDO senior quarterback Peyton Strang had his best performance of the 2026 season last week, completing 14 of 20 passes for 219 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
No. 24 Ironwood Ridge (4-1) at No. 17 Marana (2-2)
Location: 12000 W. Emigh Road
Notable: For the first time in five years, the 5A Sonoran Region isn’t Marana’s to lose. The Tigers have had a chokehold on the region for years, but with last week’s loss to Buena and a 2-0 start for both Tucson and Ironwood Ridge in region play, the group is up for grabs.
No. 19 Tucson (4-1) at Casa Grande (1-4)
Location: 2730 N. Trekell Road, Casa Grande
Notable: On top of being one of the 5A Conference’s best defensive backs, Tucson High junior Ezra Spivey is fourth in receiving yards, catching 31 passes for 508 yards and eight touchdowns. The Badgers’ ironman serves other roles for the team, including returner, holder and punter.
Nogales (2-3) at Flowing Wells (3-2)
Location: 3725 N. Flowing Wells Road
Notable: The oldest clash on this week’s slate, the Apaches and Caballeros first played all the way back in 1959. They met once a year every year until 1992, before a 14-year hiatus, resuming the rivalry in 2007. Flowing Wells has won the last three battles.
Maricopa (3-2) at Mountain View (1-4)
Location: 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd.
Notable: Mountain View junior running back Drake Davis was a 1,400-yard rusher in 2025, but a difficult schedule and injuries to the Mountain Lions have him at 544 yards at the halfway point. Davis is currently the No. 6 overall rusher in 5A. Maricopa was dismantled by Desert View last week, the same fate Mountain View suffered the week prior.
5A/6A
5A No. 15 Sierra Vista Buena (3-2) at 6A No. 17 Gilbert Highland (2-3)
Location: 4301 E. Guadalupe Road, Gilbert
Notable: No. 15 Buena recovered from an overtime loss to No. 19 Tucson two weeks ago with a dramatic win over No. 17 Marana in Sierra Vista. The Colts defense had an incredible day, recording 17 tackles for loss, four sacks for 60 yards lost and three interceptions for 122 yards and an 81-yard pick-six. Buena elected to run the ball 40 times compared to just nine passing plays, rushing for 273 yards and five touchdowns.
Desert Ridge (1-4) at Cienega (2-3)
Location: 12775 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way
Notable: Cienega junior Josiah Keyes led the Bobcats past Mountain View last Friday with 217 yards on 32 carries for two touchdowns. He was one of 11 Southern Arizona running backs to rush for 100 yards or more.
6A
No. 18 Salpointe Catholic (2-3) at No. 11 Mesa (2-3)
Location: 1630 E. Southern Ave., Mesa
Notable: Salpointe Catholic got off to a strong start with two wins over 5A opponents, but is yet to grab a 6A win after losses to Chandler, Phoenix Sandra Day O’Connor and Gilbert Highland. Mesa has fallen in consecutive games to Peoria Centennial and Mesa Mountain View.
Mac is the Arizona Daily Star's Community Sports Reporter. Reach him via email at mfriday@tucson.com