Location: 9500 N. Oracle Road

Notable: Pusch Ridge and Sabino have met nine times in their history at the 3A level, with the Sabercats holding a 5-4 advantage entering the 2026 matchup. Sabino enters after a tumultuous few weeks following a canceled contest against Coolidge and a loss to Sahuaro. Pusch Ridge is rolling after three consecutive wins over Catalina Foothills, Florence and Thatcher.

4A

Catalina Foothills (1-4) at Amphitheater (1-4)

Location: 125 W. Yavapai Road

Notable: Both the Falcons and Panthers are looking for their second win this season. Amphi’s lone win this season came against Somerton, while the Falcons shocked No. 22 Pueblo with a miraculous 15 points in the final seconds this past Friday.

No. 2 Mica Mountain (5-0) at Douglas (4-1)

Location: 1550 E. 15th St, Douglas

Notable: Mica Mountain head football coach Jay Campos won his 150th game last Friday with the Thunderbolts’ 42-7 win over Sahuarita. Campos began his head coaching career at Sabino in 2003 and was with the Sabercats until 2016. He came aboard with Mica Mountain in 2025, winning the 4A State Championship after a 12-2 record.

No. 11 Walden Grove (2-2) at No. 25 Sahuaro (2-3)

Location: 545 N. Camino Seco