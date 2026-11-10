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When Ivan Kharchenkov scored 38 points against UCLA and Mo Krivas 30 against Cal Poly last week, they became the 59th and 60th basketball players in UA history to score 30 or more in a game. Some not-so-productive scorers such as Jemarl Baker Jr. and Oumar Ballo also joined the 30-point club in recent years.

Among the first to do so was Eli Lazovich in the final game of the 1955 season. What was unexpected is that Lazovich, who averaged 11.3 points, scored a then-school record 38.