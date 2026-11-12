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The old Pac-12 paid failed commissioners Larry Scott and George Kliavkoff more than $15 million to go away. The Big 12 apparently won't have to pay a dime for commissioner Brett Yormark to leave the job in January. He has chosen to pursue other interests.

Yormark was a dozen times better at his job than Scott and Kliavkoff, but, in retrospect, he was average. The Big 12 can do better when it hires a new commissioner.

My first suggestion? Call Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne. He won't overspend, fail to communicate, see himself as a czar or major in hubris. His instincts are gold. Another plus: he has spent his entire career inside college sports administration. Scott, Kliavkoff and Yormark were all outsiders.

I doubt someone like Byrne would've goofed up by requiring each Big 12 team to install Monster Energy logos on their football fields, basketball courts and assorted game jerseys for a mere $1 million per year. That was one of Yormark's big misses.

When Byrne was Arizona's AD, I asked him if he had any interest in the commissioner's job at the then-vacant West Coast Conference.

“None,” he said. “I want to engage with student-athletes on a daily basis; I want to have just one team to cheer for.”