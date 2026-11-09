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As a football player at Flowing Wells High School in the early 1970s, linebacker Mark Jacobs made a remarkable 661 tackles, leading the Caballeros to two state championship games.

He was even better at Arizona, making an unofficial school record of 200 tackles in 1974 and finishing with 383, which ranks eighth in UA history.

Now 71, a former high school coach and administrator in Flagstaff, Jacobs returned to Tucson last week to be part of the celebration and ribbon-cutting at the renovated Jacobs Park, near his childhood home and Flowing Wells High.